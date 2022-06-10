Prince Andrew's desperate bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet threatened 'by debt'

10 June 2022, 08:08

Andrew's bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet may be off
Andrew's bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet may be off. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Scandal-hit Prince Andrew's attempt to sell his beloved £18million ski chalet now appears "impossible" after it was frozen by the Swiss authorities over an alleged £1.6million debt.

Sources in Verbier, where he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson own the seven-bedroom property, say the chalet has been placed “under sequestration" due to the debt.

Swiss newspaper Le Temps reports that Andrew and Fergie entered into a business arrangement with an unnamed couple in the resort and the reported £1.6m debt prompted the sequestration of the property, which is named Henora.

Earlier this year it was reported that a buyer had been found for the chalet and Andrew aimed to use the proceeds to help pay off his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre. He did not accept any liability when he made the settlement.

But the sequestration means the sale of the chalet, which has an indoor pool and sauna, is in doubt as the buyers are keen to get it sorted quickly.

Andrew and Sarah's luxury Verbier chalet
Andrew and Sarah's luxury Verbier chalet. Picture: Getty
Andrew and ex-wife Sarah who own the Verbier chalet
Andrew and ex-wife Sarah who own the Verbier chalet. Picture: Getty

Geneva law professor Nicolas Jeandin told Le Temps: “A sale is in principle impossible, except with the agreement of the creditor.”

Read More: Prince Andrew to miss Jubilee service at St Paul's after testing positive for Covid

Read More: Andrew's royal career 'finished' after being stripped of HRH and Royal titles by Queen

A source close to the Duke told the Mirror: “Talks are underway to resolve the matter. It in no way prevents the sale of the chalet, which is proceeding.”

Removal vans from London firm Abels had been seen arriving at the chalet this week.

Andrew agreed to pay a reported £12m to Ms Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was his paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave. He vehemently denies the claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Simon Dobbin died after an altercation with other football fans

Five men arrested over murder of football fan Simon Dobbin who was left brain damaged in brutal attack
Vladimir Putin compared himself and his invasion to Peter the Great and the tsar's battles

Putin's chilling threat to Europe as he says Ukraine invasion is 'taking back what's ours'

Exclusive
Michael Gove was unable to provide the number of buildings still with dangerous cladding

Almost 10,000 buildings 'unsafe' with danger cladding five years on from Grenfell

A panel has opened an investigation into the Capitol riots last year

Trump blamed for 'attempted coup' as Ivanka says she did not believe election was rigged

Ashley McConnell was accused of flirtatious dancing

Teacher, 30, accused of 'groping and kissing pupil', 17, after being 'flirty' at nightclub

Britney Spears still married her husband Sam Asghari despite ex-husband Jason Alexander attempting to "crash" it in an Instagram live

Britney Spears' ex-husband arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Holly was a baby when she went missing.

'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents were murdered and dumped in woods

Thousands of new school places will be created as part of the Government's levelling up agenda.

Thousands more school and sixth form places to be created as part of levelling up agenda

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Two Brit fighters sentenced to death forced to plead for their lives

Exclusive
Nadhim Zahawi has backed Katharine Birbalsingh

Zahawi backs social mobility tsar telling working class to aim 'lower' than Oxbridge

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law

Two bodies have been recovered from Roadford Lake in Devon

Two bodies recovered from Devon lake after boat capsized

Kirstie Allsopp has been campaigning for more relaxed visiting rules in hospitals.

Hospitals 'slow and unimaginative' with visiting rules post-Covid, says Kirstie Allsopp

Boris Johnson announced the housing plans today

'Turn benefits to bricks': PM sets out housing shake up to help claimants buy homes

Saudi-backed LIV International includes Lee Westwood and Phil Mickleson

PGA Tour suspends 17 top golfers for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Fury as two Brits captured in Ukraine sentenced to death by 'sham' Russian court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Centre

Panel investigating assault on Capitol blame Donald Trump for ‘attempted coup’
Texas School Shooting

School police chief defends Texas shooting response

Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Nasa launches study of UFOs despite ‘reputational risk’

Monkey Seized-Celebrity

US animal breeder sentenced for illegally selling monkey to Chris Brown
Candidate Arrested Michigan

Republican candidate for Michigan governor charged over US Capitol riot
Germany Car Hits Pedestrians

Man who drove into Berlin school group ‘had mental illness’

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman’s throat for a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Virus testing the new normal as China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’

Russia Ukraine War

Key city’s fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine

Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter

Blatter and Platini reiterate innocence in testimony to court
Grammy Awards

Grammys add new categories including songwriter of the year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Andrew Marr labelled Boris "Mr Chirpy"

Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'
'He won get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'deranged' critics on The Agenda

'He won, get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'almost deranged' critics on The Agenda
Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader

Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader
'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC
The EU has ruled that all smartphones and other small electrical devices must have USB-C chargers

'UK not copying EU on USB-C chargers is just the latest way Brexit will screw consumers'
'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries

'This is the price of failure': Nick Ferrari slams aviation boss salaries
Railway worker opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch again

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London