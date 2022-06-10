Prince Andrew's desperate bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet threatened 'by debt'

Andrew's bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet may be off. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Scandal-hit Prince Andrew's attempt to sell his beloved £18million ski chalet now appears "impossible" after it was frozen by the Swiss authorities over an alleged £1.6million debt.

Sources in Verbier, where he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson own the seven-bedroom property, say the chalet has been placed “under sequestration" due to the debt.

Swiss newspaper Le Temps reports that Andrew and Fergie entered into a business arrangement with an unnamed couple in the resort and the reported £1.6m debt prompted the sequestration of the property, which is named Henora.

Earlier this year it was reported that a buyer had been found for the chalet and Andrew aimed to use the proceeds to help pay off his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre. He did not accept any liability when he made the settlement.

But the sequestration means the sale of the chalet, which has an indoor pool and sauna, is in doubt as the buyers are keen to get it sorted quickly.

Andrew and Sarah's luxury Verbier chalet. Picture: Getty

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah who own the Verbier chalet. Picture: Getty

Geneva law professor Nicolas Jeandin told Le Temps: “A sale is in principle impossible, except with the agreement of the creditor.”

A source close to the Duke told the Mirror: “Talks are underway to resolve the matter. It in no way prevents the sale of the chalet, which is proceeding.”

Removal vans from London firm Abels had been seen arriving at the chalet this week.

Andrew agreed to pay a reported £12m to Ms Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was his paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave. He vehemently denies the claims.