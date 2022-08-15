'No room for a nanny' as Kate and Will downsize to Windsor cottage

15 August 2022, 07:13 | Updated: 15 August 2022, 07:17

Kate and William's move to Windsor will leave no room for their live-in nanny
Kate and William's move to Windsor will leave no room for their live-in nanny. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

William and Kate's three children will be without a live-in nanny for the first time after the family moves to a Windsor cottage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set to swap their Kensington home for the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.

The move is thought to be in order to live a simpler life, as well as be closer to the Queen.

The Telegraph reports the Cambridges' new home is not big enough for their live-in nanny, Maria Borrallo.

It will be the first time Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will remember living without Ms Borrallo.

The paper reports the nanny will be kept on full time but will live elsewhere, along with a small number of other staff including a housekeeper and a chef.

Ms Borrallo watching the Trooping of the Colour with Prince George in 2015
Ms Borrallo watching the Trooping of the Colour with Prince George in 2015. Picture: Getty

Ms Borrallo was hired by the royal couple in 2014, when their oldest son George was just eight months old.

She has been pictured at many royal events since, including the Trooping of the Colour, royal weddings and royal christenings.

Ms Borrallo with the Queen and Prince George at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015
Ms Borrallo with the Queen and Prince George at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. Picture: Alamy

It is thought the young family will complete their move to Windsor in time for the children to start at a new school in September.

The royal couple insisted on "nothing too showy" in June as they reportedly confirmed their move to the four-bedroom property, which does not need any additional security or costly renovations.

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

The source added the "added bonus" was that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a local school, and also said they wanted to be close to the Queen.

Kate and William are reportedly set to move before schools start in September
Kate and William are reportedly set to move before schools start in September. Picture: Alamy

The Grade-II listed building is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

It sits on the 655-acre royal estate.

A source told The Sun that George, Charlotte and Louis could "enjoy running around and playing in the gardens".

It is thought William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

