Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

2 August 2022, 13:55

Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday
Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte pulled a variety of funny faces as she made a surprise appearance with her parents to watch the Commonwealth Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the swimming on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess's arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men's 1,500m freestyle heats.

Charlotte joined her parents to watch the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday
Charlotte joined her parents to watch the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Picture: Getty
The duke and duchess were both pictured explaining things to their daughter
The duke and duchess were both pictured explaining things to their daughter. Picture: Getty
The young princess is a known sports enthusiast
The young princess is a known sports enthusiast. Picture: Getty

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

Kate was seen explaining the event to her daughter
Kate was seen explaining the event to her daughter. Picture: Getty

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

Charlotte seemed to enjoy the event
Charlotte seemed to enjoy the event. Picture: Getty

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

The Royals cheered on England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley
The Royals cheered on England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley. Picture: Getty
The trio watched the morning session of the swimming
The trio watched the morning session of the swimming. Picture: Getty

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley's heat came to a close.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LBC Breaking News

Man charged over threats to kill the Queen at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

Chester which has been named as the most beautiful city in the world

The most beautiful city in the world ranked by scientists...and it's Chester

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei

A snorkeller swims alongside a Blue Shark (file photo)

Shark attack off Cornwall coast as woman snorkeler bitten on the leg

Liz Truss reversed her position on public sector pay

Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Kevin Philipp posted footage of the terrifying incident online

Heart-stopping moment paraglider narrowly avoids death 'one second' before crashing into ground

Archie Battersbee's life support could be switched off as early as today

Archie Battersbee's family take fight to Supreme Court just before life support was due to end

Owami went missing at the start of July

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after student nurse, 24, goes missing for a month

Short haul BA flights out of Heathrow cannot be booked until August 8

BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow

Lee Ryan, pictured here at a festival in London in June, was arrested on a plane, according to reports

Blue’s Lee Ryan arrested after ‘becoming abusive on flight after being refused alcohol’

Exclusive
Yana and her family

Ukrainian refugee told to declare herself homeless in order to get on council housing list

Jacob Rees-Mogg said civil servants had been offered a course on witchcraft

Courses on Check Yo Privilege and witchcraft for civil servants are a waste of time, says JRM

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted he 'got it wrong' on queues at Dover

Rees-Mogg admits he 'got it wrong' when he said Brexit wouldn’t cause huge queues at Dover

BP posted bumper profits

BP profits triple to highest amount in 14 years as Brits endure soaring energy prices

Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues

Furious City banker yelled at bosses after being awarded 'mere' £300,000 bonus

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Razoni starts its journey

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Pakistan army general and five others killed in helicopter crash

Mark Rutte

‘Teflon’ Mark Rutte becomes longest-serving Dutch prime minister

Russia Griner

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi leaves Malaysia as tensions rise over expected Taiwan visit

India Maldives

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

Energy costs

Energy bills forecast to remain above £3,350 until at least 2024

School Shooting Florida

Families tell court of lives lost at 2018 Parkland school attack

Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike (AP)

Months of careful planning led to al Qaida chief’s killing

Pelosi Asia

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Malaysia as tensions rise over possible Taiwan visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London