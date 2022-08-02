Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte pulled a variety of funny faces as she made a surprise appearance with her parents to watch the Commonwealth Games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the swimming on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.

Before the duke and duchess's arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men's 1,500m freestyle heats.

Charlotte joined her parents to watch the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

The duke and duchess were both pictured explaining things to their daughter. Picture: Getty

The young princess is a known sports enthusiast. Picture: Getty

The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.

Kate was seen explaining the event to her daughter. Picture: Getty

Kate, dressed in a white blazer and trousers, embraced Edward, Sophie and their children before taking her seat next to Charlotte.

Charlotte seemed to enjoy the event. Picture: Getty

The duchess was pointing and explaining things to her daughter, while William held one of the official programmes.

The royals were cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley.

The Royals cheered on England 1,500m freestyle hopeful Luke Turley. Picture: Getty

The trio watched the morning session of the swimming. Picture: Getty

After rolling her eyes following a comment from her father, Charlotte then cracked a smile as Turley's heat came to a close.