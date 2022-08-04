Happy birthday Meghan! William and Kate send birthday message amid ongoing royal rift

4 August 2022, 14:15

Meghan Markle who turns 41 today
Meghan Markle who turns 41 today. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Kate have put aside their royal family feud with Meghan Markle to wish her a happy birthday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Meghan is celebrating her 41st birthday and is likely to mark her big day privately with husband Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, at home in California.

The Cambridges shared an image of Meghan during her UK visit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, captioning it: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Other members of the royal family also shared birthday wishes for the former actress.

Charles and Camilla's account posted a similar image of Meghan from the service alongside a balloon emoji and the words "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US home 'targeted by intruders twice in 12 days'

Read more: Meghan did 'make Kate cry during bridesmaids dress fitting' new book claims

Meghan and Harry have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals - thought to be worth well over £100 million - with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle.

Harry is poised to release his own ghostwritten memoir this year, which he has described as "a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Children sit by a pool waiting for a lesson but LBC can reveal nearly half of children in Wales can't swim

Nearly half Welsh primary school children are unable to swim, shock new figures reveal

China is holding military exercises around Taiwan

Taiwan crisis: Why is it happening and why is China upset?

Breaking
Interest has gone up to 1.75%

Britain is heading for long recession, Bank of England warns as it imposes biggest interest rate rise in 27 years

Tom Swarbrick will be the new host of LBC's Drivetime programme

Tom Swarbrick to present LBC's Drivetime programme

A £250 million water plant has been turned off.

Water plant that could help stop hosepipe ban in face of drought shut down

Jonathan Brearley admitted the situation would worry people as they face soaring bills

Brits to face energy bill rises every three months as Ofgem changes price cap updates

Rebekah Vardy spoke out against her husband's troll

Jamie Vardy 'received death threats' as Wagatha Christie case rumbled on, Rebekah says

Liz Truss told Beijing to de-escalate as Chinese military drills started off the coast of Taiwan

China launches biggest ever war games exercise around Taiwan as Liz Truss urges de-escalation

Jacob Foster has been convicted of the culpable homicide of Charmaine O'Donnell.

Man, 29, killed stranger after pushing her off pier 'for a bit of fun’

'Heartbroken' Hollie Dance has begged to let her son Archie, 12, die "peacefully" in a hospice with his loved ones around him.

Let my Archie die in peace: 'Heartbroken' mum's plea to let 'brain-dead' son spend final moments in hospice

Claire Holland

Man charged with murder of woman who disappeared on night out 10 years ago

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. The Bank is set to hike interest rates by the highest level in 27 years

Interest rates set to rise by highest level in 27 years as Bank of England seeks to curb inflation

David Korosi, 28, of Burton, was jailed for 14 years, and Maxim Hanko, 18, of Liverpool, was sentenced to nine years.

Grooming gang jailed for 51 years after raping and sexually assaulting three 13-year-old girls

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah slams Coleen for 'wanting to weaponise an army against her' but insists she 'holds no grudges'

Filming taking in place on the Batgirl film in Glasgow

'Irredeemable' Batgirl film scrapped by Warner Bros after poor screen tests

Archie Battersbee's life support to be turned off after ECHR denies appeal

Archie Battersbee's 'heartbroken' family given until 9am tomorrow to launch bid to move him to hospice

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Griner

US basketball star Brittney Griner apologises ahead of verdict in Russian court

Russia Griner

Russian prosecutors seek nine-and-a-half-year sentence for US basketball star

China Taiwan Military Exercises

China claims ‘precision missile strikes’ in Taiwan Strait

Vatican Pope Nurse

Pope promotes Vatican nurse credited with saving his life

Fire engines and ambulances stand on Kronprinzessinnen Road at the Grunewald forest in Berlin, Germany

Fire triggered by ammo dump explosions spreads in Berlin city forest

Art from the Stray video game, developed by BlueTwelve Studio

Cat video game brings real benefits as gamers raise money for animal charities

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest finally back on after two-year pandemic pause

South Korea Asia Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi avoids public comment on Taiwan-China row during South Korea visit

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian cities shelled including one near nuclear power plant

Australia Barrier Reef

Australia to protect Great Barrier Reef by banning coal mine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss with Margaret Thatcher's words

James O'Brien slams Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss...with Margaret Thatcher's words

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis
James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London