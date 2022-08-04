Happy birthday Meghan! William and Kate send birthday message amid ongoing royal rift

Meghan Markle who turns 41 today. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William and Kate have put aside their royal family feud with Meghan Markle to wish her a happy birthday.

Meghan is celebrating her 41st birthday and is likely to mark her big day privately with husband Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, at home in California.

The Cambridges shared an image of Meghan during her UK visit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, captioning it: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Other members of the royal family also shared birthday wishes for the former actress.

Charles and Camilla's account posted a similar image of Meghan from the service alongside a balloon emoji and the words "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

Meghan and Harry have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation, after stepping down as working royals for financial freedom.

The couple have also signed lucrative deals - thought to be worth well over £100 million - with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle.

Harry is poised to release his own ghostwritten memoir this year, which he has described as "a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."