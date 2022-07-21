Meghan did 'make Kate cry during bridesmaids dress fitting' new book claims

Meghan 'did make Kate cry' at bridesmaids fitting, new book claims. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Stephen Rigley

Kate Middleton "burst into tears" after Meghan Markle made unfavourable compared Princess Charlotte to her best friend's daughter during a bridesmaid fitting, a bombshell biography has claimed.

In his new book Revenge, Tom Bower claims unnamed sources told him the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 40, disagreed over the hemline of Charlotte's dress as well as the fit.

They also did not agree about whether the bridesmaids "should wear tights" at the wedding.

He also claimed Meghan's "insistence" was 'supported' by her former BFF Jessica Mulroney, mother of another bridesmaid, who added: "Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte."

The alleged version of events are the latest in a long line of claims about the disagreement.

Early reports in 2018 claimed Meghan who had made Kate cry during a row over bridesmaids' dresses.

The Duchess of Sussex later disagreed in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming it was the other way around saying: "She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers.

"It wasn't a confrontation, and I actually think it's… I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me."

But in his book, Tom says unnamed sources told him the two continued to disagree.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, he acknowledged all his sources were people who don’t like Meghan, confessing: "She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill struggle but I got enough people to speak to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.

"However he insisted that the biography was unbiased, adding: 'I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn't true and can't be checked."

In the book, Bower also said Kate had been "tired" following the birth of her son Prince Louis in the run-up to the wedding, and was "irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff."

Writing in the biography, Bower said the Duchess of Cambridge was "too fatigued to cope" with a disagreement over whether bridesmaids should wear tights, however ultimately felt they should in order to follow protocol. However he claimed: "Meghan's insistence was supported by Jessica, the mother of Ivy."

The disagreement was then followed by a second argument "about the length of Charlotte's hem - Kate felt it was too short and anyway did not fit."

However Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex "wouldn't compromise" - and Kate became upset, feeling as though complaints by staff about Meghan's behaviour had been confirmed.

Harry, Meghan with royals and the bridesmaids after the wedding in Windsor. Picture: social media/kensingtonroyal

Bridesmaids at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Picture: Alamy

Read More: BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

Read More: Queen said 'thank goodness Meghan isn't coming' to Prince Philip's funeral, book claims

The infamous row with Prince William's wife made headlines around the world after a supposed falling out over dresses for the flower girls.

Pictures from the wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, appear to show the six bridesmaids with bare legs, while photographs from Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011 show bridesmaids wearing tights.

It was claimed in November 2018 that Meghan had reduced Kate to tears over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.The Daily Telegraph reported that two sources said the Duchess of Cambridge was crying after a dress fitting with Charlotte.'Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional,' a source claimed.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed Kate found the Oprah revelations 'mortifying'.Katie noted how you 'never hear' about the Duchess falling out with anyone because she is 'very careful with how she treats others.'

Speaking to OK! magazine, Katie explained: "Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard."

Katie added there are 'different versions' of the story and claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan know Kate is "not in a position to respond".

"From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed,' the royal expert told the publication. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that."

The royal expert went on to claim that Kate has been left "saddened, disappointed and hurt" in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.