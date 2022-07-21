Breaking News

BBC apologises to Charles, William and Harry for Diana interview scandal

21 July 2022, 10:09 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 10:46

The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry
The BBC apologised in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The BBC has issued a public apology in the High Court to Princes Charles, William and Harry for the scandal surrounding rogue reporter Martin Bashir's controversial 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The corporation also agreed to pay substantial damages to the Duke of Cambridge's ex-nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke over "false and malicious" allegations about her used to obtain Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with the late Princess of Wales.

Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at the High Court in London for a public apology from the broadcaster over "fabricated" allegations she had had an affair with the Prince of Wales while working as Charles' personal assistant in 1995.

Alexandra Pettifer former nanny to the Duke of Cambridge outside the High Court
Alexandra Pettifer, former nanny to the Duke of Cambridge, outside the High Court. Picture: Alamy

Her solicitor Louise Prince told the court that the allegations caused "serious personal consequences for all concerned".

Ms Prince, said the assertions included the "very serious and totally unfounded allegations that the claimant was having an affair with HRH Prince of Wales, resulting in a pregnancy which was aborted".

"The allegations were fabricated. They also appeared to exploit some prior false speculation in the media about the claimant and HRH The Prince of Wales."

Read more: Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Martin Bashir built a glittering career off the back of the 1995 interview with Diana
Martin Bashir built a glittering career off the back of the 1995 interview with Diana. Picture: Getty

After successfully settling her claim for defamation Ms Pettifer said: "I am disappointed that it needed legal action for the BBC to recognise the serious harm I have been subjected to.

"Sadly, I am one of many people whose lives have been scarred by the deceitful way in which the BBC Panorama was made and the BBC's subsequent failure to properly investigate the making of the programme.

"The distress caused to the royal family is a source of great upset to me.

"I know first-hand how much they were affected at the time, and how the programme and the false narrative it created have haunted the family in the years since.

"Especially because, still today, so much about the making of the programme is yet to be adequately explained."

In a statement, Director-General Tim Davie said: “Following publication of the Dyson Report last year we have been working with those who suffered as a result of the deceitful tactics used by the BBC in pursuit of its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales for the Panorama programme in 1995, including the matters that were mentioned in court today in respect of Miss Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Mrs Alexandra Pettifer.

"The BBC has agreed to pay substantial damages to Mrs Pettifer and I would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to her, to The Prince of Wales, and to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives.

Read more: Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'

Prince Charles, Prince William, and Harry, arrive at Aberdeen Station
Prince Charles, Prince William, and Harry, arrive at Aberdeen Station. Picture: Getty

"It is a matter of great regret that the BBC did not get to the facts in the immediate aftermath of the programme when there were warning signs that the interview might have been obtained improperly.

"Instead, as The Duke of Cambridge himself put it, the BBC failed to ask the tough questions. Had we done our job properly Princess Diana would have known the truth during her lifetime. We let her, The Royal Family and our audiences down.

"Now we know about the shocking way that the interview was obtained I have decided that the BBC will never show the programme again; nor will we license it in whole or part to other broadcasters.

"It does of course remain part of the historical record and there may be occasions in the future when it will be justified for the BBC to use short extracts for journalistic purposes, but these will be few and far between and will need to be agreed at Executive Committee level and set in the full context of what we now know about the way the interview was obtained.

"I would urge others to exercise similar restraint."

Jonathan Scherbel-Ball of lawyers 5RB on behalf of the BBC told the court: "The BBC accepts that the allegations were wholly baseless, should never have been made, and that the BBC did not, at the time, adequately investigate serious concerns over the circumstances in which the BBC secured the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales...

"The BBC is extremely sorry for the serious and prolonged harm caused to (Mrs Pettifer) and the historical investigative shortcoming.

"It is pleased that the parties have been able to resolve these issues amicably by joining in this statement in open court and by the BBC paying her substantial compensation and legal costs."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Over half a million Brits face huge passport delays

'Absolute nightmare': Half a million Brits set to miss holidays due to passport delays

Penny's jibe at AMT following Call the Cabinet

Penny Mordaunt's work ethic jibe at Anne-Marie Trevelyan after Call the Cabinet

Rishi Sunak sets out his Thatcherite credentials and Liz Truss has appeared in numerous photo opps that seem to paint her as Thatcher’s heir

Return to 'Thatcherism' as Sunak and Truss battle to win to over Tory members' support

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists for cutlery

Spanish bar slammed for charging tourists one Euro for cutlery

The Cost of Living Tsar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

Puppy Border Terrier Feeding

Dog food recall warning as brand recalled over fears it contains metal

Vladimir Putin is 'too healthy' says CIA chief William Burns

CIA boss slaps down rumours about Putin's health saying Russian President is 'too healthy'

Government borrowing was £22.9bn last month

National debt grew by £22.9bn in June, as soaring inflation pushes up interest payments

England claimed a place in the Euro 2022 semi-finals

It's coming home? England Lionesses in Euro 2022 semi-finals after beating Spain

A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty".

Donald Trump says final goodbye to ex-wife Ivana Trump at emotional funeral

British troops have been banned from paying for prostitutes abroad

UK armed forces ban use of sex workers abroad to stamp out 'poor behaviour'

It's Sunak v Truss for the keys to No10

Brexit 'doom' didn't happen, says Truss as she vows emergency tax-cut budget as PM

Retailers are offering fresh deals for the summer holidays

Help for Households: Top retailers come together in bid to slash costs for Brits

Quidditch is changing its name to avoid association with JK Rowling.

Quidditch changes name to 'distance' itself from JK Rowling over trans views

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

Prince Charles' charity will not face further action

Watchdog to take no further action over £2.5m 'given to Charles' charity in bags'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

Europe Wildfires Photo Gallery

European wildfire threat recedes as temperatures drop

Israel Stampede

Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

EU imposes further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion

Italian premier Mario Draghi waves to politicians at the end of an address at the Parliament in Rome

Italy’s Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes

R Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court

R Kelly’s manager goes on trial over ‘gun threat at cinema showing documentary’
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s newly elected president sworn into office

Chinese Giant panda An An celebrates his 29th birthday

World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

Ivana Trump

Donald Trump attends funeral of his first wife Ivana

Italy Politics

Italian PM Draghi wins vote but his unity government remains in peril

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'

Chris Bryant's unequivocal message to Tory MPs obsessed with 'wokeness'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor

I left profession due to patients' 'post-Brexit racism', says former NHS doctor
'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job

'I couldn't afford my bills': Caller 'had to leave' NHS nurse job
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/07 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reckons Kemi Badenoch's votes could be a game changer

Marr: Kemi Badenoch's votes could change everything in this gripping Tory leadership race
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London