Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "trying to create an alternative woke royal family", a royal biographer has claimed.

The "determined" pair want to show "their way is the best way", Angela Levin told FEMAIL.

It comes as Meghan is believed to feel "enormous bitterness and resentment" toward the royals for not letting her modernise the family, Ms Levin added.

"I've thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them," she said.

"...When they went to America, when they went to the United Nations, and not just as somebody who's interested and curious and one of us but with good credentials.

"They are people who are very determined to show that their way is the best way.

"And I think Meghan, who doesn't like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the royal family for not letting her modernise the royal family."

Ms Levin continued: "I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don't want to be royals yet they're hanging on to their titles very, very tightly.

"When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don't actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them?"

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan previously announced that they would be returning to the UK to visit two charities in September.

They will also be heading to Germany for an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

A spokesman said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

On their last visit to Britain - for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - the couple introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother.

However, the couple only attended one official event - the St Paul's service of thanksgiving - as part of their reduced role in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess stepped down as working royals in January 2020 following their controversial move to California.