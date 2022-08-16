No plans for royal reunion: Harry and Meghan 'won't meet' Wills and Kate on UK trip amid brothers feud

16 August 2022, 00:10 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 00:58

Harry and Meghan 'won't meet' Wills and Kate on next UK trip
Harry and Meghan 'won't meet' Wills and Kate on UK trip. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Prince Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK next month for a series of charity events next month, but are not scheduled to see William and Kate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to arrive in early September, which will be their first time back in the country since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

They also made a secret visit in April, when they met with Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

On September 5 the couple will be visiting the One Young World Summit, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries around the world.

Meghan is a counsellor for the charity along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, businessman Richard Branson and chef Jamie Oliver.

Harry and Meghan to return to the UK next month
Harry and Meghan to return to the UK next month. Picture: Alamy

But the couple have no plans to see the Cambridge's during their stay despite the family recently relocation from Kensington Palace to Adelaide cottage.

Will and Kate's new home is just a two minute walk away from Harry and Meghan's UK property Frogmore Cottage and less than 10-minutes to Windsor Castle where the Queen resides.

Harry and Will have not spoken face-to-face since they jointly unveiled a statue of Diana last summer.

After the UK stop, Harry and Meghan will then be jetting to Germany on for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before flying back to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8.

Former Army officer, Prince Harry, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded servicemen and veterans.

The event is held every two years with the next year's event in Dusseldorf being the sixth time they have been held.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

On their last visit to Britain for the Jubilee the couple introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother, the Queen.

However the couple only attended one official event for the celebrations, the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, as part of their reduced role in the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess stepped down as working royals in January 2020 following their controversial move to California.

Last month it was revealed the couple's Montecito mansion was reportedly targeted by intruders twice in the space of 12 days.

Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, were all believed to be at home when police were alerted to both incidents.

Santa Barbara Police records show there have been six security alert calls to their US home in the past 14 months.

