Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

27 August 2022, 17:12 | Updated: 27 August 2022, 18:37

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday. Picture: Merseyside Police/family handout/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool, have been released on bail, Merseyside Police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 36-year-old man from Huyton, who was arrested on Thursday, has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence, police said.

A 33-year-old man from Dovecot, who was arrested on Friday, has been released on bail.

Police say they are still appealing for information, in particular about a black Audi Q3 car seen in the days leading up to the shooting.

Olivia was fatally shot during the incident.
Olivia was fatally shot during the incident. Picture: Family handout

Olivia was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring the girl's mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night are continuing to appeal for information.

"Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Huyton on Thursday 25 August and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot yesterday, Friday 26 August on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Olivia&squot;s devastated family described her as a "unique chatty, nosey little girl"
Olivia's devastated family described her as a "unique chatty, nosey little girl". Picture: Merseyside Police

"Our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice. 

"We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting.

"Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111."

Tributes have been left to the nine-year-old near her home
Tributes have been left to the nine-year-old near her home. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Merseyside Police reiterated their plea for people to come forward with names, warning that "silence is not an option".

On Saturday morning, the force tweeted: "A simple request - share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share if further still, so that there's no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia. We need names. Silence is not an option."

Anyone with information should direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The force is also looking for CCTV, dashcam, and smart doorbell footage, which can be submitted online via mipp.police.uk.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday

Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Rebecca Adlington revealed on Instagram she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone emergency surgery

'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Prince Charles has been making regular visits to Balmoral to see the Queen

Charles 'makes regular morning visits to Queen' amid her mobility issues in 'unusual' move

A man has died after falling into the Thames at Kingston Bridge

Man dies after falling into Thames while being arrested as police watchdog opens investigation

The man stabbed himself by Kirkby Police Station

Man stabs himself in the neck outside police station before being arrested on suspicion of child grooming

The man is seen wearing a mask during the raid

Hunt for man who threatened London shopkeeper with meat cleaver during theft

Mr Zahawi warned senior nurses and senior teachers will find things hard

Even well-off Brits earning £45,000 a year will suffer in coming months, chancellor warns

Priti Patel has vowed to clap down on people smugglers

Albanian migrants offered 'TikTok Black Friday' deals by people smugglers ahead of Govt crackdown

Six million households face having their savings decimated by high energy bills, but Boris Johnson has promised a "pipeline of cash" soon

Six million households could have savings wiped out by energy bills - but PM promises 'pipeline of cash' soon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder after nine-year-old shot

Sergiu Boianjiu was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court

Former school caretaker convicted of 'evil and depraved' rape and attempted murder of stranger after night out

The UK is set for a dry and sunny bank holiday weekend

UK to be as hot as Portugal with Brits set to enjoy 'dry and settled' bank holiday weekend

Details have emerged of the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

184 classified documents, including 25 marked ‘Top Secret’, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, court papers show

Demonstrators have descended on Ofgem's HQ in central London

Hundreds gather at Ofgem HQs to protest 'catastrophic' energy price hike

Keanu Reeves took photos with customers at the Northamptonshire pub

'Lovely, really nice to everyone': Keanu Reeves delights locals as he drops into pub for a bite

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi suggests people should ration energy

Backlash after Chancellor tells people to cut back as energy prices rocket

Latest News

See more Latest News

Slovakia Defence

Poles and Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs are retired

Nuclear power station

Ukraine and Russia trade blame over threats to nuclear plant

Indian protests

Hundreds protests against release of 11 convicted rapists in India

Philippines Ferry Fire

All 85 passengers and crew aboard burned ferry safely rescued in Philippines

A Russian paratrooper on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine: Russia has fired on cities not far from nuclear power station

Refugees run off with goods distributed by a passer-by as hundreds of migrants prepared to spend the night outside an overcrowded asylum seekers centre in Ter Apel, northern Netherlands

Buses move 400 asylum seekers from squalid Dutch camp

Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a briefing

WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade

Trump FBI

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London