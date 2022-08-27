Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday. Picture: Merseyside Police/family handout/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool, have been released on bail, Merseyside Police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A 36-year-old man from Huyton, who was arrested on Thursday, has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence, police said.

A 33-year-old man from Dovecot, who was arrested on Friday, has been released on bail.

Police say they are still appealing for information, in particular about a black Audi Q3 car seen in the days leading up to the shooting.

Olivia was fatally shot during the incident. Picture: Family handout

Olivia was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring the girl's mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said: "Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday night are continuing to appeal for information.

"Officers arrested a 36-year-old man from Huyton on Thursday 25 August and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot yesterday, Friday 26 August on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Olivia's devastated family described her as a "unique chatty, nosey little girl". Picture: Merseyside Police

"Our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need people to come forward so we can build up a strong evidential picture and bring those responsible to justice.

"We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 car in the days leading up to the shooting, or has any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting.

"Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111."

Tributes have been left to the nine-year-old near her home. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Merseyside Police reiterated their plea for people to come forward with names, warning that "silence is not an option".

On Saturday morning, the force tweeted: "A simple request - share this far and wide, to everyone you know, and ask them to share if further still, so that there's no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia. We need names. Silence is not an option."

Anyone with information should direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

The force is also looking for CCTV, dashcam, and smart doorbell footage, which can be submitted online via mipp.police.uk.