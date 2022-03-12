Natasha Devon blasts 'barefaced temerity' of those blaming Ukraine invasion on wokeness

12 March 2022, 21:09

By Tim Dodd

Natasha Devon hit out at those who've perpetuated "pointless and misguided culture wars" yet have the "barefaced temerity" to link Putin's invasion of Ukraine with 'wokeness' in the West.

It comes as Ukraine has accused Russia of shooting at a convoy of civilians trying to flee near the city of Kyiv, killing seven people including a child.

Natasha told listeners: "This narrative that the war in Ukraine is anything to do with discussions around equality seems to have made it over the pond."

Natasha then gave two examples of what she'd read.

"Amanda Platell writing for the Daily Mail: 'Women in Ukraine are showing no-nonsense bravery, but would the woke sisterhood have picked up an AK47 to protect our nation?'."

Read more: 'A new stage of terror': Zelenskyy compares Russia to Isis after Ukraine mayor 'kidnapped'

Natasha continued: "Zoe Strimpel writing for Telegraph: 'War in Ukraine has exposed just how shallow the self-obsessed woke worldview really is. The whole edifice of identity politics has created an inward looking delusion about what really matters'."

"This whole thing is, from where I sit, so absurd," Natasha said.

"The idea that black people or trans people fighting for equal rights is responsible somehow for Putin's invasion of Ukraine... The same people who were responsible for perpetuating pointless and misguided culture wars, based on scaremongering and misinformation, have this barefaced temerity to say 'we all got so distracted discussing race and gender we forgot to stop Putin invading Ukraine'.

"It's so stupid that I almost want to laugh."

Read more: Boris to ramp up pressure on Kremlin as Ukraine fears Belarus could invade

Read more: Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A fake video shows what Russian bombardment of Paris would look like

'If we fall, you fall': Fake video shows Paris attacked in chilling warning from Ukraine
Sir Rod Stewart sang songs and struck a pose as he filled in potholes near his Essex home

Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home saying 'no one else can be bothered'
Police are asking for people to come forward after the incident on Market Street in Bury city centre

Three teens arrested after man, 19, dies in broad daylight stabbing in Bury
There are a number of closures in the Slough area, including on the M4

M4 closed due to 'unexplained' death of man near motorway in Slough
Low traffic neighbourhoods are designed to make towns more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly - but some say they cause an increase in congestion

Council apologises after wrongly claiming LTNs caused reduction in pollution
Abramovich has been disqualified as a director at Chelsea

Roman Abramovich disqualified as director as sanctions throw Chelsea into chaos
Russia's space chief has made several bizarre remarks about the ISS

Russia warns International Space Station could crash if sanctions aren't lifted
Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin

Russian blogger cries as Instagram is blocked by Vladimir Putin
Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands

Give Ukrainian refugees shelter in Royal properties, caller demands
Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'insensitive and stupid' response to Everard vigil

Andrew Castle rips apart Met's 'stupid' response to Everard vigil

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile