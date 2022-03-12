Huge Russian convoy moves to encircle Kyiv as invaders 'shell homes' on city's outskirts

Russia's invasion continues as forces look to encircle Kyiv. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

New satellite images suggest Russian forces are shelling at residential areas as a huge armoured convoy moves to encircle Kyiv.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fighting rages on as Ukraine looks to defend its capital, which is also being approached by units from the east.

It is thought the column, which measured some 40 miles long as it failed to move much for days, has now dispersed in a bid to surround the city and the bulk of forces there are just 25km from the centre.

Inside the capital, defenders have promised the Russians will face a "fortress" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee.

Read more: 'A new stage of terror': Zelenskyy compares Russia to Isis after Ukraine mayor 'kidnapped'

Photos released by satellite imaging firm Maxar showed flashes in Ozera village, near Antonov International Airport, north-west of Kyiv.

"Using multispectral imagery bands on WorldView-2, we can see a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the artillery guns while smoke comes from 5 other guns, evidence they had been recently fired," the company said on Twitter.

Using multispectral imagery bands on WorldView-2, we can see a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the artillery guns while smoke comes from 5 other guns, evidence they had been recently fired. Satellite imagery is from today, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. local time. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/MudIcRzrcY — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 11, 2022

It added that there were indications Russian forces were "actively firing artillery towards residential areas" as other images appeared to show burning homes.

An update from the British Ministry of Defence said: "Fighting north-west of Kyiv continues with the bulk of Russian ground forces now around 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.

Read more: Boris to ramp up pressure on Kremlin as Ukraine fears Belarus could invade

Read more: Chernobyl catastrophe: Putin 'stockpiles Ukrainian bodies for nuclear terror plot'

"Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed. This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city.

"It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.

"Beyond Kyiv, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling."

There are fears over the effects of Russia intensifying its attacks on cities. This week, hospitals were bombed in strikes that horrified the world.

There are worries of a humanitarian disaster in Mariupol, the southern coastal city, which was surrounded and cut off from new supplies of food and medicine. Its authorities said more than 1,500 people have died in 12 days of being besieged.

Ukraine has warned that Belarus, the close ally of Russia, could join the fighting and a pretext for their forces to invade was being sought.

Kyiv has also warned, along with the UK and US, that Russian claims about chemical weapons could be setting the stage for Moscow to deploy such weapons in the war.