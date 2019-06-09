Nigel Farage On Jeremy Corbyn's "Catastrophic" Week As Labour Leader

Nigel Farage pinpoints why he believes Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had a "catastrophic week" despite winning the Peterborough by-election.

The leader of the Brexit Party railed into the Labour leader for boycotting the state banquet for US President Donald Trump, and the ongoing anti-Semitism row.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said the rise of his party and the Liberal Democrats are damaging to Mr Corbyn's party, and that no matter whatever trouble the Conservatives may be in he is not Prime Minister material.

"How can you boycott a state banquet with Donald Trump when you've previously been to one with President Xi of China?" Nigel asked.

"How can you stand on the hustings in Trafalgar Square effectively calling Trump a racist and goodness knows what else, and then request to have a meeting with him?"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

Nigel continued: "I would argue the rise of the Liberal Democrats is a catastrophe for Corbyn and the Remain side of his party, and equally the rise of the Brexit Party is also very damaging to him.

"I think the anti-Semitism disaster, the fiasco, has got a lot worse over the course of the last 48 hours.

"Whatever trouble the Conservative Party may be in, this man does not look like a Prime Minister to me in any way shape or form."

Watch above.