Nigel Farage Vows To Tear Tories “Limb From Limb” If Article 50 Is Extended

Nigel Farage has vowed to tear the Conservative party “limb from limb” if Brexit is delayed and the UK has to take part in the European Elections.

The LBC presenter said Theresa May had a chance to “save” the party by opting for a no-deal Brexit next Friday.

Today, the Prime Minister requested a short extension to Article 50 but said: “I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than June 30”.

"The idea that three years after voting to leave the EU, the people of this country should be asked to elect a new set of MEPs is, I believe, unacceptable,” Mrs May added.

"It would be a failure to deliver on the referendum decision this House said it would deliver."

But, if the UK was made to field candidates in the European Elections in May, Nigel issues this warning.

“We’d tear them limb from limb,” he said.

