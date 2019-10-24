Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Possible General Election

This is Nigel Farage's instant reaction to a possible general election - and his predictions about what will happen.

This is after Boris Johnson announced this afternoon that he will give Parliament more time to scrutinise his Brexit deal if MPs agree to hold a general election on December 12.

Nigel said: "So a mid December general election! I mean, virtually, given that it's going to be school Nativity plays and Carol services and office parties, it's pretty much a Christmas general election."

Nigel then predicted how the parties would feel.

"I would've thought Liberal Democrats would want a general election because I think there is high in the polls as they're going to go. But the Labour Party, well, they are in real trouble.

"I mean, they're in real trouble, in the opinion polls, some quite bitter divisions over Brexit and I just do not see the Labour Party wanting to have a December election.

"They'll be very worried about turnout, they'll be very worried about their Brexit message."

Nigel went on to say: "Do I think we need an election? Yes, I do. I would absolutely hope that if Boris Johnson succeeded in getting it that he dropped this horrible EU Treaty and made a fresh start, and it would, I guess, be an opportunity for him to do that, although he does sound increasingly committed to that great new deal.