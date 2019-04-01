Nigel Farage’s Fury As Labour Backs Plan For Continued Free Movement After Brexit

Nigel Farage reacted with fury after hearing the Labour party was to breach its 2017 manifesto by backing a plan for continued free movement after Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party will support the Common Market 2.0 proposal as MPs hold another round of indicative votes on Monday night.

If implemented, it would mean free movement of people between the UK and EU would continue after Brexit.

Nigel Farage reached for a copy of Labour's election manifesto as he slammed the party. Picture: LBC

During the 2017 General Election, Labour’s manifesto promised that “freedom of movement will end” once Britain had left the bloc.

Giving his reaction live on LBC, Nigel did not approve of the switch.

“I’ll bet you the Islington, middle-upper class, Champagne socialist Labour party have no idea how millions of their voters will feel about this complete and utter sell-out and let down of their own voters,” a furious Nigel said.

