Nigel Farage’s Damning Verdict On ISIS Bride Shamima Begum

14 February 2019, 19:32

Nigel Farage has given his damaging verdict on an ISIS bride who ran away to Syria and now wants to return to Britain.

Pregnant Shamima Begum fled from Bethnal Green aged 15.

Four years on, she now says she wants to return come back to the UK.

farage
Picture: LBC/PA

But, Nigel argued any Brit running off to fight for ISIS should have their passports removed.

“We shouldn’t let anyone back in this country who is an enemy of all the values we stand for,” he declared.

Watch Nigel’s full assessment above.

