Nigel Farage Reacts To Jeremy Corbyn's Motion Of No Confidence In PM

17 December 2018, 19:55

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that he will table a motion for a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister for her handling of Brexit.

Corbyn said that his move to call for a no confidence vote is because of Theresa May’s failure to hold a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal.

The news was announced just moments before Nigel Farage went on air this evening.

Nigel referred to the events as "a game of hokey cokey - the left leg in, the left leg out - no one has known where they are but [Corbyn] is now tabling a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister".

Nigel Farage
Picture: LBC

Nigel questioned the timing of the motion, expressing that "in many ways it would have suited Corbyn to do nothing, to wait until the 14th of January".

"I fail to see why he's doing it now. I have to say, folks, he looks a big indecisive to me, he looks a bit caught. After all, he is a Leaver in charge of a predominantly Remain party."

Watch the clip above or watch the full show back here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call