Nigel Farage Reacts To Jeremy Corbyn's Motion Of No Confidence In PM

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that he will table a motion for a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister for her handling of Brexit.

Corbyn said that his move to call for a no confidence vote is because of Theresa May’s failure to hold a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal.

The news was announced just moments before Nigel Farage went on air this evening.

Nigel referred to the events as "a game of hokey cokey - the left leg in, the left leg out - no one has known where they are but [Corbyn] is now tabling a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister".

Nigel questioned the timing of the motion, expressing that "in many ways it would have suited Corbyn to do nothing, to wait until the 14th of January".

"I fail to see why he's doing it now. I have to say, folks, he looks a big indecisive to me, he looks a bit caught. After all, he is a Leaver in charge of a predominantly Remain party."

