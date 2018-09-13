It's Not Jacob Rees Mogg's Kids' Fault That He's Their Dad

Darren Adam has slammed the Class War activist who heckled the children of Jacob Rees-Mogg - even though the LBC presenter is no fan of the Conservative MP himself.

Class War posted a video showing veteran activist Ian Bone leading protests outside Mr Rees-Mogg's Westminster home on Tuesday evening, during which he told the North West Somerset MP's six year-old son Anselm that his "daddy is a horrible person".

Ian Bone approaches Jacob Rees-Mogg and three of his children. Picture: Class War

Darren told those who might support Mr Bone's actions that "if you are someone who believes that Jacob Rees-Mogg is the worst thing to happen to British politics - and I'm not unsympathetic to that view - it's not the fault of Jacob Rees-Mogg's children that their father is Jacob Rees-Mogg".