Rachel Johnson backs Rees-Mogg's drive for office return: 'They're on their pelotons'

24 April 2022, 21:40 | Updated: 24 April 2022, 22:08

Rachel Johnson said people should no longer be home working
Rachel Johnson said people should no longer be home working. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Rachel Johnson says she agrees with Jacob Rees-Mogg's drive to get civil servants back in the office, insisting too many people are "on their pelotons", "watching Netflix" and "home working".

Mr Rees-Mogg has been criticised for leaving notes a Cabinet Office area following a tip-off from a minister that the space that can fit "dozens" of staff had been left "completely empty".

Printed on government paper with Mr Rees-Mogg's title, the notes had the message: "Sorry you were out when I visited. I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon."

Rachel said: "I'm quite happy to have a bit of hyrid working and a bit of flex in everybody's schedule but I think I essentially agree with Jacob Rees-Mogg."

READ MORE: Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

READ MORE: 'Zero tolerance' approach needed amid reports of ministers' sexual misconduct, MP insists

She added there was a "veiled threat" from Mr Rees-Mogg that "if you don't go back to the office in person you are basically signalling to your bosses that they can reassign your position."

"I think maybe that is what is needed," she said.

Rachel continued: "I'm in the middle of an administrative, bureaucratic nightmare to do with probate and the delay for probate because people are working from home I think is up to a year."

She also pointed to the DVLA and driving licences "being held up".

She said: "It's holding up people's lives because people are sitting at home working from home.

"They're on their pelotons, they're not on their bikes trying to find jobs, they've got jobs, but they're on their pelotons, they're watching Netflix and they're home working.

"I know there will be people that say it's much easier to combine childcare or caring for elderly parent with home working and I take that point.

"But I do think Jacob Rees-Mogg is probably right on this and if you have taken a job on the assumption that you will be in your department, you will be having face-to-face meetings, you will be doing all the things you used to do in person... then I think you are contractually bound to do that."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Clementine Reardon was reported missing on Thursday afternoon

Family of 14-year-old missing since Thursday desperately appeal for her to come home
Emmanuel Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen in the French election

Macron pledges to be 'president of all of us' after resounding election victory
A man has died following an assault in Nottingham city centre.

Man collapses and dies after attack in Nottingham city centre
Macron and Le Pen went to their local polling stations to cast their vote.

Macron Vs Le Pen: Battle reaches peak as France votes for next president
Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims
HRP asked staff to attend 'micro-aggression' training.

Historic Royal Palace staff told not to tell female colleagues 'you look so young'
Miraslava, 5, has fallen seriously ill whilst waiting for a UK visa

Exclusive: Ukrainian children fall ill during long UK visa wait as mum 'regrets applying'
Russia has announced that the Satan II missile will be deployed in autumn.

Russia warns 'Satan II' missile 'capable of hitting UK' will be deployed by autumn
Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'

Ben Kentish's clash with caller who says Rayner 'flaunts herself' like a 'prostitute'
Rees Mogg's WFM note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Rees Mogg's WFH note could be 'illegal harassment' of disabled staff, says Daniel Barnett

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile