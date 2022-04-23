Three cabinet ministers 'facing allegations of sexual misconduct'

In total 70 separate complaints involving 56 MPs have been reported to the IGCS. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct, it is reported.

Three members of Boris Johnson's team and two from Sir Keir Starmer's have been referred to the new parliamentary watchdog set up amid the #MeToo scandal, The Sunday Times reports.

In total 70 separate complaints involving 56 MPs have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) since 2018.

The paper said allegations range from making sexually inappropriate comments to more serious wrongdoing, with at least one complaint believed to involve criminality and an allegation that an MP bribed a member of staff in return for sexual favours.

It comes after Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit last week after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy before he was elected.

Another Tory MP, David Warburton, had the whip suspended earlier this month amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Two women had made formal complaints about Mr Warburton's behaviour to the ICGS, The Sunday Times reported, and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

A union representing senior civil servants said more was needs to be done to stamp out harassment in Parliament.

Dave Penman, the general secretary of the FDA union, which represents civil servants, said: "While some of the procedures for raising complaints have improved, the fundamental balance of power between MPs and the staff they employ has not.

"Where that exists it will inevitably be exploited, either by those who do not have the skills to manage staff effectively, or those with more malevolent intent.

"It can come as no surprise, therefore, that if the circumstances that allowed bullying and harassment to flourish have not changed fundamentally.

"Parliamentary authorities need to address the fundamental causes of bullying and harassment, rather than simply rely on an enforcement mechanism that only protects those who feel able to raise complaints."

Mr Penman said that meant "looking again at the employment relationship between MPs and the staff", with a view to reforming the model of having 650 individual employers.

He said authorities should instead consider establishing a new employment model that "will help protect staff whilst maintaining the level of service that MPs need to support their vital work".

A Government spokesperson said: "We take all allegations of this nature incredibly seriously and would encourage anyone with any allegations to come forward to the relevant authorities."

Downing Street and Labour said they were unable to comment.

The ICGS was set up as an independent process with cross-party backing after the so-called Pestminster scandal, which shone a spotlight on sexual harassment in the rooms and corridors of power.

It operates a hotline allowing those who work in Westminster to ring in to lodge a complaint or seek advice.

It exists to allow workers to report experiences of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct. They can also report having been witness to, or aware of, such behaviour.

In a statement on its website, Jo Willows, the director of the ICGS, said the service is an "important step forward in tackling inappropriate behaviour in our workplace".

Allegations made to the ICGS are private and confidential and political parties are not given information about who has been reported.