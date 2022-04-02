Tory MP David Warburton suspended after 'allegations of inappropriate behaviour'

David Warburton has had the Conservative Party whip removed. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Conservative MP David Warburton has been suspended pending a parliamentary investigation into his conduct.

The backbench MP for Somerton and Frome has had the Tory whip withdrawn while the allegations are examined by Parliament's Independent Complains and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Telegraph said the ICGS received a report claiming the MP had behaved inappropriately, but that he had denied any wrongdoing.

"I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn't come out first," he told The Telegraph.

"I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme.

"I'm sorry, I can't comment any further."

A spokesperson for the Whips Office said: "David Warburton MP has had the Conservative Party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing."

The IGCS is Parliament's mechanism for handling complains of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

It was set up in 2019 after the 'MeToo' movement in Westminster.

The Twitter account for Mr Warburton - a married father of two - appears to have been suspended.

The 56-year-old studied at the Royal College of Music and had a career as a music teacher before becoming an MP.

He has represented Somerton and Frome since 2015.