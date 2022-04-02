Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to leave post on April 10

Dame Cressida Dick will leave the post of Met Commissioner on April 10. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick will leave her post on Sunday April 10, it has been confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House will serve as acting commissioner while the recruitment process is ongoing to find Dame Cressida's successor, according to the office of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

It said Mr Khan will work closely with Home Secretary Priti Patel to appoint a new commissioner "to address the deep cultural issues facing the Met Police Service".

A spokesperson for the mayor said: "The mayor thanks Dame Cressida Dick for her decades of public service.

"The mayor has been clear that candidates for the next commissioner must have a plan to restore the trust and confidence of Londoners."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Dame Cressida said:"My last working day as Met Commissioner will be 10th April.

"It has been a tremendous honour to serve the people of London and the UK.

"I will share more on the work of my brave officers and staff next week.”