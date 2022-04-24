MP slams 'disgraceful' Tory claims Angela Rayner 'uses Basic Instinct ploy to distract PM'

24 April 2022, 13:13 | Updated: 24 April 2022, 13:33

By Emma Soteriou

Tory claims that Angela Rayner uses a 'Basic Instinct ploy' to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons are "disgraceful" and "depressing", Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has told LBC.

Tory MPs accused the Deputy Labour leader of trying to put the Prime Minister "off his stride" by crossing and uncrossing her legs during PMQs, according to the Mail on Sunday.

It was compared to Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the film Basic Instinct.

Ms Rayner condemned the "categorically untrue" claim, which has since been criticised by MPs across different parties as well as the public.

Speaking on LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq said: "I find it really hard to even comment on this because it's such a disgraceful story.

"I'm astonished they even printed it but I'm also astonished with whoever it was in the Conservative party that said it.

"What is this? What have we gone back to where we're accusing women not of being in parliament because of their merit but using their feminine attributes.

"I find it very depressing."

Read more: Boris 'in peril' after MPs back fresh Partygate inquiry over whether he misled Parliament

Read more: PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate

Meanwhile, Tory MP Richard Holden said he thought the claims were just "tittle-tattle".

After being informed about the story by Tom, Mr Holden said: "I don't think it's up to me to comment on the way Angela Rayner conducts herself but I think this should be a battle of political ideas.

"Angela Rayner - as Deputy leader of the Labour Party - has shown herself to be an adept politician at getting what she wants out of Keir Starmer.

"I'm sure she'll be a future Labour leadership candidate - it just seems like a bit of tittle-tattle to me."

Read more: Three cabinet ministers 'facing allegations of sexual misconduct'

It came after Tory MP Caroline Nokes earlier told LBC: "There's many aspects of the culture that we have to overcome, but first and foremost, it is disgraceful that colleagues are running to the newspapers with pathetic stories like this and they should be hanging their heads in shame this morning."

She added: "I don't think it is exclusively the Conservative party.

"I think all parties have a problem with women and we saw at the last election a number of high profile Labour women leave politics altogether... I sometimes bump into them and they tell me they feel nothing but relief for having done so."

The MP for Romsey and Southampton North went on to say: "It's a pervasive culture that we thought the independent complaints and grievances scheme in Westminster was designed to resolve - it hasn't.

"Stories like this, sadly, empower and encourage those sorts of cultures to continue to prevail. It's simply unacceptable."

Ms Rayner hit back at the "lies" being briefed about her on Sunday.

She tweeted: "Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day - and I'm no different."

She went on to say: "Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders have resorted to spreading desperate, perverted smears in their doomed attempts to save his skin.

"They know exactly what they are doing. The lies they are telling.

"But it is the PM who is dragging the Conservative Party into the sewer - and the anonymous Tory MPs doing his bidding are complicit.

"He and his cheerleaders clearly have a big problem with women in public life. They should be ashamed of themselves.

"I won't be letting their vile lies deter me. Their attempts to harass and intimidate me will fail.

"I’ve been open about how I’ve had to struggle to get where I am today.

"I'm proud of my background, I’m proud of who I am and where I’m from - but it’s taken time.

"I hope this experience doesn’t put off a single person like me, with a background like mine from aspiring to participate in public life. That would break my heart.

"We need more people in politics with backgrounds like mine - and fewer as a hobby to help their mates.

"Thank you to so many of you for your messages of solidarity and support. For calling this out for what it is.

"You are making a stand in the name of decency - against those who would further coarsen, cheapen and debase our politics to benefit their own interests. We all deserve so much better."

Boris Johnson later said: "As much as I disagree with Angela Rayner on almost every political issue, I respect her as a parliamentarian and deplore the misogyny directed at her anonymously today."

Ms Rayner thanked the Conservative Party leader for standing up for her.

