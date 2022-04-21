Breaking News

Boris faces fresh Partygate probe after MPs back inquiry into whether he misled Parliament

Boris Johnson pictured in India, as MPs backed a probe into whether the PM misled Parliament over. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled MPs about lockdown-breaking parties at No10.

The prime minister, who has been accused of lying about lockdown parties after being fined by the Metropolitan Police, insists he has "nothing to hide".

A senior Government source said Mr Johnson was "happy to face" a parliamentary inquiry after Tory MPs were granted a free vote on whether he should.

No vote was needed however, as MPs were unanimous in their decision, agreeing that a committee should look into whether the Prime Minister misled them.

He will be referred to the Parliamentary Privileges committee for the investigation, but the probe won't start until after the Met has completed its inquiry.

Read more: Boris Johnson vows to fight on to next election as Tories given free vote on Partygate

Read more: Marr: Spat between Boris and Keir is personal and visceral now - they loathe each other

The PM touched down this morning in India, where he tried to avoid discussing partygate, instead vowing to fight the next election no matter how many times he is fined.

Asked by reporters on the plane to India whether he will fight the next election, the Prime Minister replied, “Of course.”

Pressed if there were any circumstances where he could resign, he said: “Not a lot springs to mind at the moment.”

The Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, all received fines for attending a surprise birthday party for Mr Johnson at Downing Street.

It follows a birthday party on 19 June 2020, which was thrown by wife Carrie in the Cabinet room.

The fine makes Boris Johnson first sitting British prime minister to have broken the law.

Read more: Boris and Rishi say sorry over Partygate fines but insist they won't quit

Downing Street has indicated that it will say whether Boris Johnson or the Cabinet Secretary are fined over partygate before the local elections, despite the police not issuing further updates until after May 5.

A No10 spokesman said: "We've committed before to being transparent and to letting people know if that were the case. That hasn't changed. But specifically the announcement made today - it's clearly a matter for the Met Police, it's their investigation and it's an independent matter for them."

Asked if No 10 making such a disclosure would render the police's silence on the matter irrelevant, the spokesman said: "We've said given the public interest that we would make people aware if the Prime Minister or if the Cabinet Secretary received a fine.

"The Prime Minister himself said yesterday in Parliament that ... if he were to receive another he would be transparent and would let people know. That hasn't changed."

He said that he was not aware of any conversations between Downing Street and Scotland Yard preceding Thursday's announcement.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said earlier: "Whilst the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after May 5."