Boris Johnson vows to fight on to next election as he seeks to delay Partygate vote

21 April 2022, 08:16 | Updated: 21 April 2022, 08:24

Boris Johnson has touched down for his two-day trip to India where he enjoyed traditional cotton-weaving (right)
Boris Johnson has touched down for his two-day trip to India where he enjoyed traditional cotton-weaving (right). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson touched down on his official India trip today while closer to home the Government was attempting to delay a vote on a probe into whether he misled Parliament over partygate.

The PM tried to avoid discussing partygate on the flight to Gujarat, as he vowed to fight the next election no matter how many times he is fined.

Asked by reporters on the plane to India whether he will fight the next election, the Prime Minister replied, “Of course.”

Pressed if there were any circumstances where he could resign, he said: “Not a lot springs to mind at the moment.”

The Government has tabled an amendment to delay the vote on the Commons inquiry until the Metropolitan Police's own probe into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall has concluded, and the Sue Gray report has been published.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi hit out at Labour over the attempt to launch a parliamentary investigation into Boris Johnson's conduct.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning: "My worry for the Labour Party is they are playing petty politics when we have got a global battle against inflation, when we have got to make sure that the six million backlog in the NHS is dealt with, when we're dealing with (Vladimir) Putin and the Ukraine."

The Government's amendment, delaying any decision on a Privileges Committee investigation, was "the right thing to do", he said.

"Playing petty politics with this is wrong, due process is right. I will be voting for the amendment because I think that is the right thing to do."

Read more: Boris seeks to delay Partygate vote as Starmer urged to say sorry for Commons spat

Read more: Chechen warlord says Mariupol will fall 'before lunchtime' as fears grow for civilians

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Picture: Alamy

This will allow MPs "to have all the facts at their disposal" when they make a decision, it said.

It is understood that all Tory MPs are being whipped to support the amendment.

Meanwhile the PM touched down in Ahmedabad to begin his two-day visit to India. He was greeted at the airfield by Gujarati chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel before being handed a series of bouquets of red flowers.

Organised displays to welcome him lined the start of his convoy's route in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Sarda Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Sarda Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad. Picture: Alamy

Huge portraits of the Prime Minister had been put up beside assembled crowds, who waved flags, danced and played music.

Mr Johnson aims to seal new collaborations on defence and green energy in India and there will be talks on reducing the country's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and military equipment.

His trip takes place amid the tumult caused by Mr Johnson being fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws with his 56th birthday celebration in 2020.

In Delhi, Mr Johnson is expected to encourage Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to loosen ties with Vladimir Putin's Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But No 10 has been cautious to stress he will not seek to "lecture" Mr Modi, despite concerns that the Indian leader has not been strong enough in condemning the war.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We will be looking to secure new partnerships on trade, technology and defence on the visit that will include significant new investment on jobs announcements and science partnership.

"In Delhi we'll be announcing a new collaboration on defence and green energy."

Mr Johnson was determined to push on with the trip despite the Commons vote and slowly increasing calls from his own Tory MPs for his resignation.

His plans to visit have twice been cancelled, first over the UK's winter wave of Covid infections and then in April last year in response to a new variant hitting India.

The trip is not directly linked to the Ukraine crisis, but Mr Johnson's spokesman said it "will of course be a topic of discussion".

Downing Street expressed an ambition that a post-Brexit free trade deal with one of the world's largest economies could be brokered this year, but did not seem overly confident.

The official spokesman said: "We don't want to sacrifice quality for speed and our ambition is to reach it by the end of the year, but we recognise negotiations can take longer if you're seeking to secure the best possible deal for both sides."

He said the deal needs to be "fair" and "reciprocal" while being consistent with the points-based immigration system launched after the EU departure.

Asked if he was ruling out reducing visa fees for those in India or a working holiday agreement for its young people, the spokesman said: "I'm conscious that I can't get too much into the detail of ongoing negotiations.

"The point I'm trying to make is immigration is not routinely a formal part of trade talks and our broad position on this is that any agreement will have to be consistent with a points-based immigration system."

