Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

20 March 2022, 21:39 | Updated: 20 March 2022, 21:41

By Tim Dodd

This caller, whose ex-husband committed "so many atrocities" as part of a terror group during The Troubles, issues a chilling warning to the West to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

"I come from the 33 years of violence in Northern Ireland, my husband was the member of a terror group. Very high up, very powerful. Very high up on the drugs scene," the caller told Rachel Johnson.

"[He] was totally terrified when he went to prison, [a] little mouth... I can tell you he committed so many atrocities. I can tell you honestly, the first thing he did was he came in, got washed, put the TV on and sat with his gang and thrived at the news reports, willing 14-year-old boys that had been shot and he absolutely ate it, loved it.

"They love to see what they're doing. But when you take these people and put them in jail, they are little weaklings."

Describing the abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-husband, the caller said: "The man was totally unstable, narcissist, didn't recognise what he was doing... I totally believe that we need to put this nutter [Putin] in a box."

Read more: Russian forces bomb art school where 400 people were taking shelter in Mariupol

The caller continued: "One day, he took my son on a walk and he hung the dog to a tree. And when my son cried at the age of eight he kept hitting the dog, so the more my son cried the more he hit the dog.

"I did get away. He found me, he stabbed me in the head, he tried to cut my throat, it was absolutely horrendous.

"In the end he was on remand for what he did to me, and police got word that he had put an £80,000 hit out on me and my son."

The caller said she will soon be making her way to Ukraine as she can "nurse babies, make food" and "give somebody a hug".

Read more: Outrage as Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brits voting for Brexit

Read more: Putin in 'panic' over revolution in Moscow as hypersonic missiles launched in Ukraine

If you've been affected by this story, you can contact the 24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin has given Ukraine hours to surrender Mariupol to "end human catastrophe".

Putin gives Ukraine hours to surrender besieged Mariupol as fighting engulfs city
David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram to Iryna, who is head of the regional perinatal centre and a child anaesthesiologist in Kyiv.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to hero Ukrainian doctor
Two anti-oil protesters were removed by stewards at the Tottenham v West Ham game.

Protesters hauled off pitch after trying to tie themselves to goalpost at Spurs game
Police were called to The Bell hotel in Clare, Suffolk.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after axe attack
Police said a body had been found in the garden of a property in Moore Street, Kingsley.

Woman, 48, charged with murder after body found buried in garden in Northampton
Visitors and locals flock to the beach to soak up the hot sunshine at Lyme Regis in Dorset

UK weather: More sunshine forecast next week in 'early Summer' warm spell
Treasury Minister Simon Clarke said the country was facing an "unappetising situation" financially

'We have to pay our way out of a hole,' says Treasury minister ahead of Spring Statement
Leigh Pateman, 43, was jailed for the terrible injuries he inflicted on his partner

Man who doused partner in petrol before setting her alight is jailed
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile