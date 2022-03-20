Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

By Tim Dodd

This caller, whose ex-husband committed "so many atrocities" as part of a terror group during The Troubles, issues a chilling warning to the West to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

"I come from the 33 years of violence in Northern Ireland, my husband was the member of a terror group. Very high up, very powerful. Very high up on the drugs scene," the caller told Rachel Johnson.

"[He] was totally terrified when he went to prison, [a] little mouth... I can tell you he committed so many atrocities. I can tell you honestly, the first thing he did was he came in, got washed, put the TV on and sat with his gang and thrived at the news reports, willing 14-year-old boys that had been shot and he absolutely ate it, loved it.

"They love to see what they're doing. But when you take these people and put them in jail, they are little weaklings."

Describing the abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-husband, the caller said: "The man was totally unstable, narcissist, didn't recognise what he was doing... I totally believe that we need to put this nutter [Putin] in a box."

The caller continued: "One day, he took my son on a walk and he hung the dog to a tree. And when my son cried at the age of eight he kept hitting the dog, so the more my son cried the more he hit the dog.

"I did get away. He found me, he stabbed me in the head, he tried to cut my throat, it was absolutely horrendous.

"In the end he was on remand for what he did to me, and police got word that he had put an £80,000 hit out on me and my son."

The caller said she will soon be making her way to Ukraine as she can "nurse babies, make food" and "give somebody a hug".

If you've been affected by this story, you can contact the 24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.