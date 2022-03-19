Race to save 'hundreds' trapped in wreckage of Mariupol theatre blitzed by Putin

19 March 2022, 07:25

Rescuers are racing to try and free people trapped under the theatre in Mariupol
Rescuers are racing to try and free people trapped under the theatre in Mariupol. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

A race against time is under way to save hundreds of people who are still feared trapped in the bombed ruins of a theatre in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Up to 1,200 people are feared to still be trapped under the wreckage of the destroyed Drama Theatre which was hit by Vladimir Putin's forces on Wednesday. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last night vowed to continue the rescue mission.

"Hundreds of Mariupol residents are still under the debris. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work," he said.

Rescue workers are still searching for survivors despite continued attacks by Russian forces.

Russia denies hitting the theatre.

Some of the heaviest fighting has been in Mariupol, where 400,000 people have been trapped for over two weeks.

Officials there say fighting has reached the city centre and that near-constant shelling has been preventing humanitarian aid from getting in.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this morning that Russia "has been forced" to change its operational approach in Ukraine "and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition".

Read more: Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

Read more: Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

"This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

"Putin has reinforced his control over Russian domestic media.

"The Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, detract from operational problems and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people."

The UK government also announced this morning that two million medical items have now been donated to Ukraine,.

Supplies including painkillers, insulin shots and intensive care equipment are expected to arrive in the war-torn region in the coming days, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the Government knows it "must do more" to help the embattled country as it resists Russia's invasion.

Some 10 flights carrying medical supplies have departed Stansted, Heathrow and RAF Brize Norton over the past three weeks, the DHSC said.

And, following an urgent request from Ukraine, a refrigerated truck left for the region on Friday carrying insulin injections and drugs critical for surgery, the department said.

The figure of two million includes all donations to date and is made up of each individual item and each dose of medicine.

Resuscitators, cannulas and face masks are among the kit delivered so far.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine in the face of Russia's "appalling" attack, which was launched on February 24.

"We're leading the humanitarian effort to support Ukraine by providing targeted medical support to those in need. In less than three weeks, the UK has donated more than two million medical items," Mr Javid said.

"Tens of thousands of sick or injured Ukrainians have now received treatment thanks to the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen on Friday, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to Mr Zelensky that morning.

"From my office, I said, 'We stand with you at a time when your people are facing such horror with such courage," he said.

"'When you're fighting, not just for your lives and your homes - for the cause of democracy and freedom itself - we know that we must do more to help.

"'I pledge to you that we will.'"

Fighting in Ukraine reached the centre of southern port city Mariupol, where many civilians were still trapped on Friday.

Russia also launched an early morning attack on Lviv, the city's mayor said, as British intelligence suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion made "minimal progress" this week.

An update from the Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces were continuing to "frustrate" Moscow's attempt to encircle cities including Kyiv and Mykolai.

Shelling around the capital Kyiv also continued as the number of refugees estimated to have fled the war exceeded 3.4 million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The MoD believes Russia will step up its attacks on civilian targets

War of 'attrition': MoD warns Russia is likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine

P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

'It was horrible': P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''

Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke heckled by Dover protesters.

Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Joey Barton arriving at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday

Joey Barton's trial for 'assaulting wife' delayed after she writes letter defending him

Putin delivered a speech to thousands over the Ukraine war - but TV cut away towards the end

Russian TV cuts away from Putin rally in World Cup stadium as he rambles about 'genocide'

Rishi Sunak was speaking at the Conservative spring forum

'I can't solve every problem' Rishi Sunak warns as calls mount to scrap fuel duty

arnie

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes viral telling Russian people about 'illegal' war in Ukraine

The prams are a poignant reminder of the toll the war has taken on Ukraine's children

Tragic square of 100 empty prams for Ukraine's children 'mercilessly killed' by war

Rishi Sunak's virtual address to Scottish Tory conference

'Blink and you might miss it': Chancellor accused of 'insulting' Scots in two-minute speech
Sarah Fullard stumbled and fell in her garden.

Mum-of-two dies in tragic garden furniture incident after celebrating putting it together

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Minister Interview

Work to clear unexploded Russian mines will take years, says Ukraine minister
In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts wear Ukraine colours to International Space Station
Workers wearing face shields and masks to help protect from coronavirus

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

Disney

Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school marching team
Syria Emirates

Syria’s president Bashar Assad visits United Arab Emirates

Space station blast-off

Three Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin praises Russian troops as assault on Ukraine’s cities continues
Ukrainian refugee in Poland

UN: 6.5m people displaced inside Ukraine in addition to refugees who have left
Michael Davis

Police deputy jailed for a year over traffic-stop shooting of teenager
International Space Station

Nasa chief plays down reports of friction with Russian counterparts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police