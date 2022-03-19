Boris compares Ukraine's fight for freedom to Brexit vote and Brits resisting 'wokeness'

19 March 2022, 16:29 | Updated: 19 March 2022, 16:34

Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool.
Boris Johnson speaking at the Tory party spring conference in Blackpool. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to Brits voting for Brexit and resisting 'wokeness' in his keynote Tory conference speech.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister has faced criticism for his comments made during the spring conference in Blackpool, where he claimed it is the "instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom".

Speaking in front of the Ukrainian ambassador, Mr Johnson referenced a couple of famous examples, including Brexit and Covid.

"When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself."

The other example given by Mr Johnson was the British people's willingness to voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid-19 because they "wanted to get on with their lives" and "were fed up with being told what to do by people like me".

He went on to say: "We don't need to be woke. We just want to be free, and that's why talented people are fleeing Russia quite frankly right now."

Read more: Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Read more: Russia fires hypersonic missile as Putin steps up war of ‘attrition’ in Ukraine

Mr Johnson was widely criticised for his remarks, with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey calling him a "national embarrassment".

"To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing (Vladimir) Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian," he said.

"He is no Churchill: he is Basil Fawlty."

Meanwhile, Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May's chief of staff in Number 10, said voting in the 2016 referendum "isn't in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war.

He wrote on Twitter: "Apart from the bit where voting in a free and fair referendum isn't in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion + the awkward fact the Ukrainians are fighting for the freedom to join the EU, this comparison is bang on."

Read more: Russia likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Ministry of Defence warns

During his speech, Mr Johnson lashed out at Vladimir Putin, saying he is "panicking" about a revolution unfolding in Russia.

He also praised the heroic actions of the Ukrainians in defending their homeland and fighting for democracy.

Mr Johnson claimed the Russian dictator invaded Ukraine because he is terrified of a free, democratic country on his borders, warning that the West must take "bold steps" to wean off Moscow's fuel supplies.

He warned that Putin "must fail" or he will usher in a "new age of intimidation".

"With every year that Ukraine progressed - not always easily - towards freedom and democracy and open markets, he feared the Ukrainian example and he feared the implicit reproach to himself," Mr Johnson said.

"Because in Putin's Russia you get jailed for 15 years just for calling an invasion an invasion, and if you stand against Putin in an election you get poisoned or shot.

"It's precisely because Ukraine and Russia have been so historically close that he has been terrified of the effect of that Ukrainian model on him and on Russia."

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants, claiming Putin might try to use women and children to infiltrate the UK.

She said the British people "will open our homes and our hearts to Ukrainians" but security could not be compromised.

Priti Patel defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

Putin could use Ukrainian women to 'infiltrate' UK to launch terror attack, Home Sec says

Douglas Ross during the Scottish Conservative Conference

Douglas Ross wants to 'take back Scotland' from the SNP

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a 19-year-old woman in Clerkenwell

Murder probe after woman, 19, is killed in Clerkenwell

Lia Thomas (L) of the University of Pennsylvania stands on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle as other medalists (L-R) Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde, pose together in protest

Female swimmers stage podium protest after being beaten by transgender Lia Thomas

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have cancelled a visit planned for the start of their Caribbean tour

William and Kate forced to cancel visit on Caribbean trip amid 'colonialism' backlash

The MoD believes Russia will step up its attacks on civilian targets

Russia likely to step up attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Ministry of Defence warns

Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile to strike targets in Ukraine

Russia fires hypersonic missile as Putin steps up war of ‘attrition’ in Ukraine

P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

'It was horrible': P&O replacement quits on first day after discovering 800 staff sacked

Flo's parents are hoping to sponsor Sergei but after spending 5 hours on paperwork they branded the UK scheme 'embarrassing''

Homes for Ukraine branded 'embarrassing publicity stunt' by refugees at Polish border

weather

UK set to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as Brits prepare for mini-heatwave

Weather

David Cameron is driving a lorry to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Ex-PM David Cameron drives HGV to Poland to deliver supplies to Ukrainian refugees

The founders withdrew from organising the vigil after being threatened with £10,000 fines and possible prosecution

Met to appeal High Court ruling that it breached Sarah Everard vigil organisers' rights

cleaner

Hospital cleaner who stole from dead patients jailed for five months

murder top image

'Devil-obsessed Ripper' jailed for 42 years for murdering woman and violating her body

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke heckled by Dover protesters.

Tory MP heckled by P&O staff after Govt admits being aware of mass sacking plan

Baker with peace bread

Italian baker makes loaves in Ukrainian colours for refugees

Missing Osprey Norway

Four US marines killed in Arctic Circle aircraft crash

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway
Russia Ukraine War

Russia’s strategy of blockading Ukrainian cities will fail – Zelensky
Russia Ukraine War Crossroads City

Russia fires hypersonic missile for first time during Ukraine war
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces ‘blockading cities to create humanitarian catastrophe’
Russia Ukraine War Minister Interview

Work to clear unexploded Russian mines will take years, says Ukraine minister
In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts wear Ukraine colours to International Space Station
Workers wearing face shields and masks to help protect from coronavirus

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in more than a year

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?
James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees
'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano
Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police