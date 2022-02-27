Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

27 February 2022, 21:49 | Updated: 27 February 2022, 21:58

By Tim Dodd

This was Rachel Johnson's pertinent monologue on the "two extremes of leadership" that've been shown by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, as fighting between the two countries continues.

It comes as Russian nuclear deterrent forces have been put on alert by Vladimir Putin as Western nations unleash tough new sanctions on his regime.

According to Ukraine's president's office, Ukraine and Russia are now set for talks at the Belarus border, near the Pripyat river.

Rachel told listeners her feelings on the two leaders: "I want to say something about how I feel about how Putin compares to Zelenskyy in terms of leadership and humanity.

"It just seems to me that we are seeing two extremes of leadership. One of them, Zelenskyy - he's on the streets, he's talking, he's amongst his people, he's surrounded by people, he's rallying them.

"He says he shows the enemy his face, not his back. He wants ammo, not a ride."

Read more: BP to offload 19.75% stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft after Putin's 'act of aggression'

Rachel continued: "And Putin, even though he's a former KGB agent, even though there's no such thing as a former KGB agent - he's a lifer, he's a spook.

"He's a sort of violence-addicted, amoral, homicidal tyrant. He's in a bubble of yaysayers, nobody will stand up to him. He surrounds himself with lickspittles who must be bullies themselves.

"He's finished.

"I just conclude: the definition of a man is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the definition of a monster is Vladimir Putin."

Read more: Liz Truss backs Brits who want to fight Russia in Ukraine's 'international legion'

Latest News

See more Latest News

England won't play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future", the FA has announced.

England to boycott Russia fixtures amid ongoing Ukraine invasion, FA says
Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border.

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland
BP has held a 19.75% stake in the firm Rosneft since 2013.

BP to offload 19.75% stake in Russian oil firm Rosneft after Putin's 'act of aggression'
The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has announced a strengthening of sanctions against the Kremlin, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

EU bans Russian aircraft and 'Kremlin's media machine' amid attack on Ukraine
Putin has been suspended as honorary president in judo's worldwide governing body

Vladimir Putin stripped of international judo role for bloody Ukraine invasion
Liz Truss said the West is cutting the Russian economy off "at the knees"

We'll cut Russia's economy off 'at the knees' and oligarchs won't stop us, Liz Truss vows
Liz Truss has supported Brits who want to go fight Russia

Liz Truss backs Brits who want to fight Russia in Ukraine's 'international legion'
Russia has not made the progress it wanted, the UK Ministry of Defence says.

West unleashes more sanctions on Russia as Putin puts nuclear force on alert
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile