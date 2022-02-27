Ukraine calls on foreigners to join 'international legion' and fight Russian invasion

27 February 2022, 08:55

Ukraine has called for international volunteers
Ukraine has called for international volunteers. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ukraine has appealed for foreigners willing to join the defence of Ukraine to join an "international legion" and fight Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kyiv's forces are mounting a determined defence of their country in the face of Vladimir Putin's invaders and inflicted what the UK Ministry of Defence said were "heavy" casualties.

Ukraine is ready for a fight to hold on to Kyiv, the capital, with the Russian military on its doorstep. Street fighting has broken out ahead of the expected arrival of the bulk of the units approaching, while residents are forced to take refuge in underground shelters.

The foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said: "Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries.

"Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

His remarks follow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s, who called for "friends" to join the battle, promising they would be equipped with weapons.

Read more: Russia 'failed to make progress it wanted and is trying to cover up invasion's toll'

Read more: Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

"Everyone who can defend Ukraine abroad please do it directly in a united way.

"Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, we will give you weapons."

Ukraine has put up stiffer resistance than some observers anticipated.

The British Ministry of Defence said it is believed Russia has not managed to make the progress it hoped to achieve by now.

Kyiv has been relentlessly battered by Russian strikes, with civilian housing caught up in the attacks.

President Zelenskyy has refused to flee from it.

Elsewhere, the battle for Kharkiv is under way. It is Ukraine's second city, close to the Russian border in the east of the country.

Moscow's forces have made significant gains on the Black Sea coast, and launched strikes on airfields and fuel infrastructure across the nation.

A gas pipeline was struck, creating a huge mushroom cloud-like explosion, leading to Ukraine warning of a potential "environmental catastrophe".

Ukraine has said it is willing to enter peace talks with Russia, but ruled out doing so in Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground.

Read more: Western allies cut Russia out of SWIFT banking system amid Ukraine invasion

Read more: Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

President Zelenskyy suggested Warsaw, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku.

A Russian delegation arrived in Homel, in Belarus, for talks with Ukraine, the Kremlin said. It included military officials and diplomats.

Dimitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, said: "The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians.”

