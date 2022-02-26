Kyiv remains Putin's 'primary objective' as Ukraine resists Russian advance, warns MoD

26 February 2022, 16:51 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 16:55

President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Sophie Barnett

UK intelligence claims the speed of Russian advance has temporarily slowed following "strong resistance" from Ukraine, as the Ministry of Defence warns the capture of Kyiv remains Putin's "primary objective".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an intelligence update on Saturday afternoon - as Russia's invasion enters its third day - the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the advance of troops on Ukraine soil has slowed.

However, it warned the capture of Kyiv remains Vladimir Putin's "primary objective", with tanks, infantry and heavy artillery now understood to be just a few miles from the centre.

In a statement the MoD said: "The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance.

"Russian forces are bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them.

"Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian sabotage groups.

"The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective."

The bulk of Russia's forces are still advancing on the capital Kyiv, where street fighting has been reported, but are not yet in the city centre.

The Kremlin said Putin had ordered troops to stop advancing on Friday but they were moving forwards again on Saturday after Kyiv refused to negotiate.

An adviser to Zelenskyy denied that Kyiv had refused negotiations but said Russia had attached unacceptable conditions.

He also said it was untrue that Russia had paused troop movements on Friday.

It's estimated almost 200 people have been killed during the invasion so far, including children with 120,000 refugees having left Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said they are "successfully holding back the enemy's attack".

"We know that we are defending our land and the future of our children," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"Kyiv and the key areas are controlled by our army.

"Occupiers wanted to set up their puppets in our capital. They didn't succeed."

It comes after Putin appealed directly to the Ukrainian armed forces to overthrow the democratically elected government.

Mr Zelenskyy has refused to leave Kyiv despite Russia attempting to close in on it, with some observers fearing Putin wants to remove him and replace him with a regime friendlier to Moscow.

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled the Russian invasion into Poland and other neighbouring countries, the UN refugee agency said.

Many fled their homes on foot, while those who stayed in Kyiv have taken shelter in metro stations as explosions hit the capital.

Putin launched what he called a special military operation on Thursday, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security.

The assault threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

Top Russian security official and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said the US has observed more than 250 launches of Russian missiles, mostly short-range, at Ukrainian targets.

"We know that (Russian forces) have not made the progress that they wanted to make, particularly in the north. They have been frustrated by what they have seen is a very determined resistance," the official said.

Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate an end to hostilities while Vladimir Putin is reportedly saying he his willing to open talks.

A UN resolution calling on Russia to withdraw and condemning the invasion failed after Russia used its veto power at the Security Council.

Notably, however, China abstained, instead of throwing its full support behind Russia.

