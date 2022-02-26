'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ukraine's president has said his country will not surrender even as fierce street fighting broke out in the capital Kyiv.

Russia has advanced to the city on two axes with fears it is trying to decapitate the country by overthrowing its leadership. Explosions have been heard across the city.

But Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has not fled the capital, adding that he has rejected a US suggestion that he leave, saying the "fight is here… I need ammunition, not a ride".

Observers worry Vladimir Putin wants to install a regime that will be more willing to do Moscow's bidding, as opposed to the democratically elected government which has pursued closer ties with the West since Russia seized Crimea and fomented civil war in the east in 2014.

As the Kremlin's forces face heavy resistance – and the prospect of civilians defending Kyiv with guns and Molotov cocktails – Putin urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow the government, having previously urged soldiers to abandon the fight.

But Mr Zelenskyy remains defiant, insisting the military will not give up in a message on Saturday morning.

"Lately, there has been a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms and to evacuate," he said from Kyiv, which he has refused to leave.

"Listen. I am here. We will not lay down the weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapon is our truth.

“And the truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of that. That's all that I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

Reuters reports that gunfire was heard near the government quarter in the centre of Kyiv, where officials say street fighting has broken out.

Residents have been told to find shelter and stay away from windows.

Ukraine said 18,000 guns had been given to residents to defend against Russia, while the US has pledged to provide $600m in military assistance.

An update from the UK's Ministry of Defence late on Friday said while Russian forces made advances they have faced "strong resistance" from Ukraine’s military.

"Russian armoured forces are progressing towards Kyiv from multiple axes in an attempt to encircle the city," it said.

It is also "likely" Russia has launched an amphibious invasion between Malitopol and Mariupol, in the south east of the country.

However, it said Ukraine still holds key cities. Besides Kyiv, fighting has broken out in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate and end to hostilities while Vladimir Putin is reportedly saying he his willing to open talks in Minsk, Belarus.

Putin has now been sanctioned by the UK, US and EU, along with his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

A UN resolution condemning the invasion and calling for a withdrawal failed after Russia used its veto power at the Security Council, but notably China abstained, instead of throwing its full support behind the invasion.

It follows a raft of sanctions against oligarchs and banks.

In a video where he also spoke Russian and Ukrainian, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russians their country faced "complete isolation" for Putin's "needless and bloody war".