'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

26 February 2022, 07:26 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 07:32

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said
Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ukraine's president has said his country will not surrender even as fierce street fighting broke out in the capital Kyiv.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Russia has advanced to the city on two axes with fears it is trying to decapitate the country by overthrowing its leadership. Explosions have been heard across the city.

But Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has not fled the capital, adding that he has rejected a US suggestion that he leave, saying the "fight is here… I need ammunition, not a ride".

Observers worry Vladimir Putin wants to install a regime that will be more willing to do Moscow's bidding, as opposed to the democratically elected government which has pursued closer ties with the West since Russia seized Crimea and fomented civil war in the east in 2014.

As the Kremlin's forces face heavy resistance – and the prospect of civilians defending Kyiv with guns and Molotov cocktails – Putin urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow the government, having previously urged soldiers to abandon the fight.

Read more: Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Read more: 'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

But Mr Zelenskyy remains defiant, insisting the military will not give up in a message on Saturday morning.

"Lately, there has been a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms and to evacuate," he said from Kyiv, which he has refused to leave.

"Listen. I am here. We will not lay down the weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapon is our truth.

Read more: Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

“And the truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of that. That's all that I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine."

Reuters reports that gunfire was heard near the government quarter in the centre of Kyiv, where officials say street fighting has broken out.

Residents have been told to find shelter and stay away from windows.

Ukraine said 18,000 guns had been given to residents to defend against Russia, while the US has pledged to provide $600m in military assistance.

An update from the UK's Ministry of Defence late on Friday said while Russian forces made advances they have faced "strong resistance" from Ukraine’s military.

"Russian armoured forces are progressing towards Kyiv from multiple axes in an attempt to encircle the city," it said.

It is also "likely" Russia has launched an amphibious invasion between Malitopol and Mariupol, in the south east of the country.

However, it said Ukraine still holds key cities. Besides Kyiv, fighting has broken out in Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate and end to hostilities while Vladimir Putin is reportedly saying he his willing to open talks in Minsk, Belarus.

Putin has now been sanctioned by the UK, US and EU, along with his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

A UN resolution condemning the invasion and calling for a withdrawal failed after Russia used its veto power at the Security Council, but notably China abstained, instead of throwing its full support behind the invasion.

It follows a raft of sanctions against oligarchs and banks.

In a video where he also spoke Russian and Ukrainian, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Russians their country faced "complete isolation" for Putin's "needless and bloody war".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kiev

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Russia will not participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Russia banned from Eurovision after Ukraine invasion

Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of targeting an orphanage

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder

Man admits murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Energy and petrol prices set to soar

Energy bills set to hit £3,000 and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre due to Russia crisis

The civilian was miraculously pulled alive from the crushed vehicle

Miracle rescue after 'Russian tank' swerved to crush civilian car driver in Kyiv

Higher radiation levels have been detected after Russia seized Chernobyl, Ukraine's parliament says

Ukraine alerts world to higher radiation levels after Russia seizes Chernobyl

All of the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island lost their lives

Ukrainian troops on Snake Island tell Russian ship to 'f*** yourself' before being killed

Three US cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights

Three US cops found guilty of civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

Harry and Megan condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan condemn Russian invasion and declare they 'stand with Ukraine'

Ben Wallace said Russia had failed on invasion day one and had taken hundreds of casualties

Russia 'failed its invasion objectives' on day one as Ukraine mounts fierce fightback

Kyiv's residents are being urged to take up arms against the Russians

As it happened: Russian troops close in on Kyiv on day two of Russian invasion

Over 130 people have died and protests have erupted all over the world after Putin invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning

Ukraine: 'Hundreds killed' and Russian forces march on Kyiv as invasion enters day two

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Ukraine Tensions

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as anger grows over Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv,

Street fighting begins in Kyiv as Ukraine president refuses to leave
Ukraine Invasion United Nations

Russia vetoes UN resolution to end Ukraine invasion

Ukraine Tensions

US joins EU in agreeing to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and Lavrov
Biden Supreme Court Vacancy

Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Greece Ferry Fire

Eight confirmed dead after more bodies found on burned-out ferry off Greece
Test bid to reuse space rocket

SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California

Ukraine Invasion

Ukrainian capital under threat as Russian invaders press closer
Jens Stoltenberg

Nato leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after Ukraine invasion
Russia Putin

EU agrees to freeze assets of Vladimir Putin and key minister

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police