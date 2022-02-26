Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

26 February 2022, 11:36 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 12:17

Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says
Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russian casualties in the Ukraine invasion are thought to be "heavy" and worse than Vladimir Putin expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is unclear how many troops have died at the hands of Ukraine's determined defence but Britain's intelligence services believe they are worse than Moscow thought it would suffer.

The bulk of Russia's forces are still advancing on the capital Kyiv, where street fighting has been reported, but are not yet in the city centre.

The air force is yet to take control of the skies above Ukraine, the UK's Ministry of Defence [MoD] said.

Kyiv's forces, meanwhile, continue to mount a dogged fight across the nation.

The MoD's update, provided by Defence Intelligence, said on Saturday morning: "Russian casualties are likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin."

Read more: 'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

Read more: Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

It comes as:

  • The French reportedly intercepted a commercial ship in the Channel to ensure it was not breaching EU sanctions
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on "friends" of Ukraine to help with the defence, saying he will give them weapons
  • Russia faced further isolation on the international stage as China decided against full support for Moscow at the UN, and Poland refused to play its World Cup qualifier against the national team as sports took events away
  • Up to 200 people have been reported dead in Ukraine, including three children, and some 1,000 are wounded
  • Almost 120,000 people fled from Ukraine to Poland and neighbouring according to the UN's refugee agency

The MoD update continued: "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30km from the centre of the city.

"Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country."

Ukrainian forces have inflicted higher than expected casualties on Russia, the UK believes
Ukrainian forces have inflicted higher than expected casualties on Russia, the UK believes. Picture: Getty

Putin has now appealed directly to the Ukrainian armed forces to overthrow the democratically elected government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The latter has refused to leave Kyiv despite Russia attempting to close in on it, with some observers fearing Putin wants to remove him and replace him with a regime friendlier to Moscow.

"We are successfully holding back the enemy's attack. We know that we are defending our land and the future of our children," Mr Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Read more: 'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

"Kyiv and the key areas are controlled by our army.

"Occupiers wanted to set up their puppets in our capital. They didn't succeed."

He reiterated his support for Ukraine's EU membership and said he will equip anyone who wants to fight for Kyiv.

"Everyone who can defend Ukraine abroad please do it," he said.

"Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, we will provide you with weapons. Everyone who is defending Ukraine is a hero."

In Kyiv, residents have been told to find shelter as explosions and air raid sirens rang out. On Friday, defenders were told they could use Molotov cocktails to fight off the invaders.

Western powers have defied calls to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Armed forces minister James Heappey told LBC on Saturday: "Some of the slightly kind of bellicose contributions that have been made from colleagues and commentators about a no-fly zone or whatever… seems very straightforward in the context of Iraq or the Balkans or the sort of things that we've been doing over the last 25 years, totally different ballgame when against a peer adversary in a hostile airspace.

"And we have to be very clear that if we were to do a no-fly zone or any other type of direct military action in all over Ukraine, that would bring with it a very high probability of direct contact, ie combat, with Russian aeroplanes or Russian ground troops, which could very quickly lead to an Article Five [Nato collective defence] moment.

"And so effectively, those who are arguing for what seems like a very limited military intervention are effectively asking whether or not we're going to go to war."

My Zelenskyy again called on Russia to be cut off from the SWIFT international financial transactions system.

The UK, US and EU, besides pledging further support for Ukraine, announced new measures on Friday, including sanctions against Putin and his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

France intercepted a cargo ship in the English channel after the EU imposed new sanctions.

The 127-metre long commercial ship Baltic Leader, thought to be carrying cars, was stopped by the French Navy and officials are investigating its cargo. The crew is cooperating.

In Ukraine, fighting is also reported in the cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odessa. Ukraine believes 198 people, including three children, have been killed so far in the invasion.

Ukraine says it is ready to negotiate an end to hostilities while Vladimir Putin is reportedly saying he his willing to open talks.

A UN resolution calling on Russia to withdraw and condemning the invasion failed after Russia used its veto power at the Security Council.

Notably, however, China abstained, instead of throwing its full support behind Russia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

BA cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow

British Airways cancellations: How to claim refunds after technical glitch

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said

'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Russia will not participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Russia banned from Eurovision after Ukraine invasion

Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of targeting an orphanage

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder

Man admits murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Energy and petrol prices set to soar

Energy bills set to hit £3,000 and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre due to Russia crisis

The civilian was miraculously pulled alive from the crushed vehicle

Miracle rescue after 'Russian tank' swerved to crush civilian car driver in Kyiv

Higher radiation levels have been detected after Russia seized Chernobyl, Ukraine's parliament says

Ukraine alerts world to higher radiation levels after Russia seizes Chernobyl

All of the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island lost their lives

Ukrainian troops on Snake Island tell Russian ship to 'f*** yourself' before being killed

Three US cops found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights

Three US cops found guilty of civil rights charges in George Floyd killing

Harry and Megan condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan condemn Russian invasion and declare they 'stand with Ukraine'

Ben Wallace said Russia had failed on invasion day one and had taken hundreds of casualties

Russia 'failed its invasion objectives' on day one as Ukraine mounts fierce fightback

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Defiant Ukrainian president refuses to flee as Russian troops press towards Kyiv
Poland Ukraine Invasion

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN
Spain Ukraine Tensions

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as anger grows over Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv,

Street fighting begins in Kyiv as Ukraine president refuses to leave
Ukraine Invasion United Nations

Russia vetoes UN resolution to end Ukraine invasion

Ukraine Tensions

US joins EU in agreeing to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and Lavrov
Biden Supreme Court Vacancy

Biden introduces Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court

Greece Ferry Fire

Eight confirmed dead after more bodies found on burned-out ferry off Greece
Test bid to reuse space rocket

SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites from California

Ukraine Invasion

Ukrainian capital under threat as Russian invaders press closer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns

NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns
'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police