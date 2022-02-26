Breaking News

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

26 February 2022, 19:03 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 19:29

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club&squot;s charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea".
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says he is "giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care" of the club, in a statement.

The Russian, who took over at Stamford Bridge in 2003, said the trustees were in "the best position" to look after the club's interests.

Abramovich will remain as Chelsea owner, but will not be involved in any decision-making at the Stamford Bridge club.

It's understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from continual links to the wider situation amid the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement released on the Blues' official website, Abramovich said: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Read more: Kyiv mayor toughens curfew to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as troops press on capital

Read more: Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

Chelsea's senior leadership set-up will not change, it is understood.

Abramovich's step backwards will not have any bearing on any possible UK government sanctions, but was a decision taken solely in Chelsea's interests.

The decision comes a day before Chelsea play Liverpool in the League Cup final.

This story is being updated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following government advice.

Queen postpones diplomatic reception on Govt advice as war rages in Ukraine

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both from Ukraine, were seen embracing during the warm-up of the game at Goodison Park earlier today.

Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Kyiv mayor toughens curfew to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as troops press on capital

Julie joined thousands of protesters to support Ukraine

'Putin go home': Thousands unite in London against Russia's invasion

Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says

Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

BA cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow

British Airways cancellations: How to claim refunds after technical glitch

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said

'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Russia will not participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Russia banned from Eurovision after Ukraine invasion

Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of targeting an orphanage

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder

Man admits murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Energy and petrol prices set to soar

Energy bills set to hit £3,000 and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre due to Russia crisis

The civilian was miraculously pulled alive from the crushed vehicle

Miracle rescue after 'Russian tank' swerved to crush civilian car driver in Kyiv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olaf Scholz

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

A soldier walks along Ukrainian armoured vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers

Russian troops push toward Ukraine’s capital as residents take cover
Germany Bus Crash

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky’s unlikely journey from comedian to Ukrainian hero

Poland Ukraine Invasion

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN
Volodymyr Zelensky

Defiant Ukrainian president refuses to flee as Russian troops press towards Kyiv
Spain Ukraine Tensions

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as anger grows over Ukraine invasion
Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv,

Street fighting begins in Kyiv as Ukraine president refuses to leave
Ukraine Invasion United Nations

Russia vetoes UN resolution to end Ukraine invasion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns

NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns
'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police