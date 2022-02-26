Western allies cut Russia out of SWIFT banking system amid Ukraine invasion

26 February 2022, 22:24 | Updated: 26 February 2022, 23:12

EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyon has announced the EU, UK and US have all committed to cutting off several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyon has announced the EU, UK and US have all committed to cutting off several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A number of Russian banks will be removed from global payments network SWIFT in a bid to "cripple Putin's ability to finance his war machine".

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Lyon announced a new set of sanctions against Russia on Saturday, after a deal was struck between western allies the UK, EU and US.

She confirmed that a number of Russian banks will be removed from SWIFT, so they can't operate globally, and the assets of Russia Central Bank will also be paralysed.

Ms von der Leyen said: "As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing massive costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies.

"In co-ordination with President Biden, President Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister Draghi as well as Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Johnson, we considered a significant tightening of our international response.

Read more: Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

Read more: Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

"The European Union and its partners are working to cripple Putin's ability to finance his war machine."

She said the Russian army is committing "barbaric actions" as she condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is bombing and launching missiles, killing innocent people," she said.

"At the same time, the entire world is witnessing the determined and brave resistance by the Ukrainian army and population."

Read more: Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

The move - which will hit Russian trade and make it harder for its companies to do business - has been introduced to escalate economic sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s regime after he launched what he called a "special military operation" on Thursday.

SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is the main secure messaging system that banks use to make rapid and secure cross-border payments, allowing international trade to flow smoothly.

In 2020, about 38 million transactions were sent each day over SWIFT.

The UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace, had been pushing for Russia to be banned from SWIFT, but on Friday said that it was not within Britain’s control.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic had considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine's Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war.

The allies - criticised ever since for responding too weakly to Russia's 2014 aggression - shelved the idea. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

The US has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country - Iran, over its nuclear programme.

But kicking Russia out of SWIFT would also hurt other economies, including those of the US and key ally Germany.

The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties further later.

Boris Johnson said the SWIFT banking system is "incredibly important" for putting economic pressure on Russia.

Asked whether the UK needs to do more to push other countries to ban Russia from Swift, Mr Johnson said: "I think that what you've seen just today is more countries joining the call of the UK to use Swift.

"Swift is the mechanism that stops people making payments to Vladimir Putin's Russia.

"It's incredibly important for tightening the ligature - the economic ligature - around the Putin regime.

"And today you've seen more and more countries, France and others, coming forward to say that they will not block a banning, a boycott of Swift."

Ms von der Leyen said cutting several commercial banks off "will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally".

She said more banks could be hit "as appropriate".

Ms von der Leyen said the EU would "commit to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship - so-called golden passports - that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following advice from the Foreign Secretary Lis Truss.

Queen postpones diplomatic reception on Govt advice as war rages in Ukraine

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea".

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both from Ukraine, were seen embracing during the warm-up of the game at Goodison Park earlier today.

Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

Julie joined thousands of protesters to support Ukraine

'Putin go home': Thousands unite in London against Russia's invasion

Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says

Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

BA cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow

British Airways cancellations: How to claim refunds after technical glitch

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said

'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Russia will not participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Russia banned from Eurovision after Ukraine invasion

Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of targeting an orphanage

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder

Man admits murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa

Energy and petrol prices set to soar

Energy bills set to hit £3,000 and petrol could reach £1.70 a litre due to Russia crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ursula von der Leyen

Nations pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from Swift system
A burning military truck

Residents take cover in Ukrainian capital as Russian troops approach
Olaf Scholz

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

A soldier walks along Ukrainian armoured vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers

Russian troops push toward Ukraine’s capital as residents take cover
Germany Bus Crash

43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky’s unlikely journey from comedian to Ukrainian hero

Poland Ukraine Invasion

Nearly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled Russian invasion, says UN
Volodymyr Zelensky

Defiant Ukrainian president refuses to flee as Russian troops press towards Kyiv
Spain Ukraine Tensions

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as anger grows over Ukraine invasion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns

NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns
'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police