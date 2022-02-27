Russia 'failed to make progress it wanted and is trying to cover up invasion's toll'

27 February 2022, 07:52 | Updated: 27 February 2022, 08:10

Russia has not made the progress it wanted, the UK Ministry of Defence says
Russia has not made the progress it wanted, the UK Ministry of Defence says. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia has failed to make the progress it wanted in its invasion of Ukraine and is suffering from logistical challenges and determined resistance, the UK's Ministry of Defence says.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They have sustained casualties and "a number" have been taken prisoner, the ministry went on, adding that it is reported Russia has restricted social media to "conceal" the toll of the fighting from its citizens.

Russia unleashed another wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure overnight, targeting airfields and fuel facilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence said late on Saturday: "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.

"Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

Read more: Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

Read more: Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

"The Russian government has reportedly restricted access to a number of social media platforms in a probable attempt to conceal details regarding the situation in Ukraine from their own people."

Russia is trying to overcome ferocious resistance by Kiev's forces, which have mounted a determined defence of their country in the face of Vladimir Putin's military.

Huge explosions were seen early on Sunday south of Kyiv, the capital, which is considered the primary target of Russia's invasion – with experts expecting Russia to try and overthrow the democratically elected government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president who has refused to flee.

An oil depot was struck near an air base in Vasylkiv, south-west of the capital, where heavy fighting has been reported.

Another blast happened at Zhuliany airport, a civilian facility, President Zelenskyy's office said.

A smoke column rises after an attack in Kyiv
A smoke column rises after an attack in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

Read more: Western allies cut Russia out of SWIFT banking system amid Ukraine invasion

Read more: Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

It added that Russians blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, where the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned the blast – which looked like a mushroom cloud – could cause an "environmental catastrophe".

The service advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth and drink plenty of fluids.

It comes as Ukraine reported 200 deaths and some 1,000 injuries in the first three days of fighting, and it claims thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed and 200 are captured.

Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in Luhansk region
Smoke rises from a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian forces on the side of a road in Luhansk region. Picture: Getty

Street fighting was reported in Kyiv, which has been battered by missile strikes since the invasion began, with civilian housing getting caught up in the assault.

Residents have had to seek refuge in basements and the metro system, which has become a makeshift bomb shelter.

Around 150,000 Ukrainians are thought to have fled the fighting, escaping to Poland and other neighbouring countries. The UN warned 4 million could become refugees.

Western leaders agreed to cut off some Russian banks from SWIFT, the international banking system, after slapping Putin, his oligarch supporters and other financial institutions with sanctions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine has called for international volunteers

Ukraine calls on foreigners to join 'international legion' and fight Russian invasion

EU Commission President Ursula von der Lyon has announced the EU, UK and US have all committed to cutting off several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment network.

Western allies cut Russia out of SWIFT banking system amid Ukraine invasion

The Queen has postponed the diplomatic reception following advice from the Foreign Secretary Lis Truss.

Queen postpones diplomatic reception on Govt advice as war rages in Ukraine

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has said he is giving trustees of the club's charitable foundation "the stewardship and care of Chelsea".

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich hands over stewardship of club

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, who are both from Ukraine, were seen embracing during the warm-up of the game at Goodison Park earlier today.

Ukraine duo share emotional pre-match embrace ahead of Everton vs Man City

President Putin has sent troops to invade Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Curfew extended to counter Russian 'saboteurs' as Kyiv braces for incoming missile attacks

Julie joined thousands of protesters to support Ukraine

'Putin go home': Thousands unite in London against Russia's invasion

Russia's casualties are higher than Putin expected, the MoD says

Russian casualties 'heavy' and worse than Putin feared as Ukraine fights back

BA cancelled all short-haul flights from Heathrow

British Airways cancellations: How to claim refunds after technical glitch

Residents have been forced to seek shelter in the metro

Ukraine: Mum forced to give birth in metro bomb shelter as Russians besiege Kyiv

Ukraine's president defied calls to flee, he said

'We won't lay down our guns': Ukraine vows to defend Kyiv as street fighting breaks out

The Ukrainian president has warned Russia will storm Kyiv tonight after a day of explosions and missile attacks rocked the capital and left people hiding in bomb shelters

'Our fate is being decided': Zelensky's chilling warning as Russian troops encircle Kyiv

The Metropolitan Police is launching a new scheme to help keep women and girls safe in London

Met invites women on 'walk and talk' patrols to tackle gender-based violence

Vladimir Putin has made an appeal to Ukrainian troops

Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow 'neo-Nazi' leaders and negotiate with Russia

Russia will not participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Russia banned from Eurovision after Ukraine invasion

Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of targeting an orphanage

Ukraine's foreign minister says Russian troops attacked kindergarten and orphanage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Invasion

Ukraine rejects Belarus as venue for talks as Russian troops enter Kharkiv
Indonesia Earthquake

At least 10 dead in Indonesia earthquake as search continues

Missile blasts off

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea off east coast
Ukrainian refugees cry as they reunite at the Medyka border crossing

Russia unleashes wave of attacks on Ukraine’s fuel facilities and airfields
A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine holds her baby as she sits in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania,

‘Environmental catastrophe’ feared as Russia targets Ukraine’s fuel facilities
Ursula von der Leyen

Nations pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russian banks from Swift system
A burning military truck

Residents take cover in Ukrainian capital as Russian troops approach
Olaf Scholz

Germany signals major shift by sending weapons to Ukraine

A soldier walks along Ukrainian armoured vehicles blocking a street in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers

Russian troops push toward Ukraine’s capital as residents take cover

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match
NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns

NATO intervention in Ukraine may trigger 'nuclear exchange' ex-army commander warns
'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people

'The bodies coming home will grow': Ukrainian MP's stark message to Russian people
'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'
Andrew Marr says our world has changed now Russia has invaded Ukraine

Andrew Marr: Our world changed overnight

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'
Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties

Eddie Mair reflects on people giving large amounts of money to political parties
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police