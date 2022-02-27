Russia 'failed to make progress it wanted and is trying to cover up invasion's toll'

By Will Taylor

Russia has failed to make the progress it wanted in its invasion of Ukraine and is suffering from logistical challenges and determined resistance, the UK's Ministry of Defence says.

They have sustained casualties and "a number" have been taken prisoner, the ministry went on, adding that it is reported Russia has restricted social media to "conceal" the toll of the fighting from its citizens.

Russia unleashed another wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure overnight, targeting airfields and fuel facilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence said late on Saturday: "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.

"Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

"The Russian government has reportedly restricted access to a number of social media platforms in a probable attempt to conceal details regarding the situation in Ukraine from their own people."

Russia is trying to overcome ferocious resistance by Kiev's forces, which have mounted a determined defence of their country in the face of Vladimir Putin's military.

Huge explosions were seen early on Sunday south of Kyiv, the capital, which is considered the primary target of Russia's invasion – with experts expecting Russia to try and overthrow the democratically elected government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president who has refused to flee.

An oil depot was struck near an air base in Vasylkiv, south-west of the capital, where heavy fighting has been reported.

Another blast happened at Zhuliany airport, a civilian facility, President Zelenskyy's office said.

It added that Russians blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, where the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned the blast – which looked like a mushroom cloud – could cause an "environmental catastrophe".

The service advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth and drink plenty of fluids.

It comes as Ukraine reported 200 deaths and some 1,000 injuries in the first three days of fighting, and it claims thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed and 200 are captured.

Street fighting was reported in Kyiv, which has been battered by missile strikes since the invasion began, with civilian housing getting caught up in the assault.

Residents have had to seek refuge in basements and the metro system, which has become a makeshift bomb shelter.

Around 150,000 Ukrainians are thought to have fled the fighting, escaping to Poland and other neighbouring countries. The UN warned 4 million could become refugees.

Western leaders agreed to cut off some Russian banks from SWIFT, the international banking system, after slapping Putin, his oligarch supporters and other financial institutions with sanctions.