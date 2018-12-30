Sajid Javid To Face Questions On Migrant Crossings On Return To UK, Yvette Cooper Says

Sajid Javid will face questions from the Home Affairs Select Committee on the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, Yvette Cooper has said.

The Home Secretary has cut short his family holiday to return to the UK after declaring a "major incident" as Border Force vessels picked up a group of migrants attempting to enter the country by boat.

Sajid Javid said he will keep the number of Border Force vessels under close review, but the Defence Secretary has said that the military was ready to offer help if needed.

Gavin Williamson said: "We have not had any requests as yet but if the Home Office is in need of armed forces support then our navy, air force and army stand ready to assist."

Tom Watson and Yvette Cooper. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking to Tom Watson on LBC, Labour MP and chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee Yvette Cooper said that Mr Javid will face questions from the committee on the incident.

She said: "There are serious safety issues here, there are tiny dingy's in a major shipping channel and children on some of them.

"In order to address this, it does need serious cooperation between the Home Office, the British authorities, but also France and the other European countries as well to prevent these journeys being made in the first place."