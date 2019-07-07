Seb Gorka Hits Back At UK Ambassador For 'Adding Spin' To Memos For London

The former Trump strategist told LBC the leaked memos from UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch shows him to be a 'Trump hater' and is a "temporary blip" in UK-US relations.

Leaked memos from the UK ambassador in Washington describe the Trump administration as "uniquely dysfunctional" and "inept".

In the cache of documents, Sir Kim Darroch said the US President had been "dazzled" by the pomp and ceremony of a state visit, but warned the administration would "remain self-interested" and "this is still the land of America first".

But Seb Gorka, a former strategist to the President, told LBC that ambassadors are not supposed to add their personal spin to the information they send back to London.

"They're supposed to report the facts, they're not supposed to spin it," he said.

"Kim is clearly doesn't like Trump, he's a member of the bureaucratic elite back in the UK and he hates anybody like Donald Trump who is an outside and shaking stuff up.

"I'm sure Kim Darroch is a Remainer, of course he's going to hate Donald Trump.

"But don't let that infect your reporting back to your masters."

Mr Gorka added it was the responsibility of the Foreign Office, saying: "If they like a guy who poisons his political reporting then so be it."

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Asked whether it would damage the UK's special relationship with the United States, the former strategist said it would "of course" have a temporary effect but would not do 'significant damage' long term.

"Of course there'll be a temporary effect on the special relationship, but the bottom line is Donald Trump has a very special place in his heart for the UK, for the British Isles," he said.

"This is a temporary blip, hopefully Kim will be placed somewhere else soon.

"But no, in the long scheme of things, this doesn't do significant damage to the relationship between our two countries."

