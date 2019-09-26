Steve Allen Brought To Tears By LBC's Charity Appeal

This is the emotional moment Steve Allen was brought to tears as he heard from one of the charities supported by LBC's Make Some Noise Day appeal.

Steve was promoting a competition raising money for our charity, Global's Make Some Noise, when he played an interview with one of the small charities we are supporting.

In the package, we heard from Sarah Hunt, who set up Alex TLC, a charity that supports youngsters with rare genetic disease Leukodystrophy.

And her heartbreaking story really really touched Steve.

The competition Steve was promoting at the time. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Holding back the tears, he said: "Breaks your heart doesn't it. Terrible.

"If that doesn't tempt you to have a go at our competition to raise money...

"It's going to be one of those days, isn't it? We're going to be spending most of the time in tears. I wasn't quite planning that."