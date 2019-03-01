Tom Watson Accused Of “Killing Labour From Within” By Furious Supporter

A furious Labour supporter accused Tom Watson of “killing the party within” by speaking out against anti-Semitism.

Lee from Swindon phoned LBC to tell the Labour deputy he should be “focusing this anger towards the Tory party”.

But, a defiant Tom hit back at the irate caller, telling him: “I owe a duty to my members to stop them being stained by the stench of racism”.

He added: “I will not resile from driving out anti-Semites from my party.”

Tom Watson hit back at claims he was "killing the party from within". Picture: LBC

The explosive call came just days after Labour suspended MP Chris Williamson after he claimed the party had been “too apologetic” about anti-Semitism.

But Lee took issue with Tom, who recently vowed to drive anti-Semites out of the party.

“You are sitting on a revolution that could transform this country for the better, but all you do is spend your time killing the Labour party from within,” he fumed.

“How dare you? There are 500,000 people who have signed up to the Labour party to support it and the movement that’s happening at the moment.

“People like yourself, all you can focus on is this anti-Semitism issue when you know the percentage of people in the Labour party who are anti-Semitic is absolutely minuscule.

“Why are you not focusing this anger towards the Tory party?”

Watch Tom’s booming response above.