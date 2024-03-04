Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question 04.03.2024

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Vicky Ford – Conservative MP for Chelmsford and former Minister of State for Development

Ian Blackford – SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and former Leader of the SNP in Westminster

Howard Cox – Reform UK candidate for Mayor of London

Hashi Mohamed – barrister, broadcaster and author

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.