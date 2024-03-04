Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again

4 March 2024, 22:11

Watch Again: Cross Question 04.03.2024

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Vicky Ford – Conservative MP for Chelmsford and former Minister of State for Development
  • Ian Blackford – SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and former Leader of the SNP in Westminster
  • Howard Cox – Reform UK candidate for Mayor of London
  • Hashi Mohamed – barrister, broadcaster and author

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

