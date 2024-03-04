Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/03 | Watch Again
4 March 2024, 22:11
Watch Again: Cross Question 04.03.2024
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Vicky Ford – Conservative MP for Chelmsford and former Minister of State for Development
- Ian Blackford – SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and former Leader of the SNP in Westminster
- Howard Cox – Reform UK candidate for Mayor of London
- Hashi Mohamed – barrister, broadcaster and author
