Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/03 | Watch Again

18 March 2024, 22:36

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Njambi McGrath - Comedian, actor & author of the new novel ‘Rinsing Mũkami's Soul’.
  • Cindy Yu - Assistant editor at the Spectator.
  • Alexander Downer - Former Australian foreign affairs minister and high commissioner to the UK - who chairs the Policy Exchange think tank.
  • Sunder Katwala - Director of the immigration and racial integration think tank British Future.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

