Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/03 | Watch Again

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Njambi McGrath - Comedian, actor & author of the new novel ‘Rinsing Mũkami's Soul’.

Cindy Yu - Assistant editor at the Spectator.

Alexander Downer - Former Australian foreign affairs minister and high commissioner to the UK - who chairs the Policy Exchange think tank.

Sunder Katwala - Director of the immigration and racial integration think tank British Future.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.Dame