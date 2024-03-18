Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/03 | Watch Again
18 March 2024, 22:36
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Njambi McGrath - Comedian, actor & author of the new novel ‘Rinsing Mũkami's Soul’.
- Cindy Yu - Assistant editor at the Spectator.
- Alexander Downer - Former Australian foreign affairs minister and high commissioner to the UK - who chairs the Policy Exchange think tank.
- Sunder Katwala - Director of the immigration and racial integration think tank British Future.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.