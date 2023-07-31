Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/07 | Watch Again

31 July 2023, 21:24

Watch Again: Cross Question hosted by Iain Dale 31/07

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Heidi Alexander - Labour PPC in South Swindon & former Shadow Health Secretary
  • Amy Hart - Influencer, TV personality & former Love Island contestant
  • Robert Shrimsley - Chief political commentator and executive editor of the Financial Times
  • Ben Habib - Businessman who is chair of First Property Group - and also a former MEP for the Brexit Party, who has recently joined its successor party Reform UK

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

