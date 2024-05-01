Breaking News

Teenager arrested after three attacked 'with sharp object' at school in Sheffield

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were attacked "with a sharp object" at a school in Sheffield.

A child and two adults were injured at The Birley Academy in Sheffield on Wednesday morning.

All three were taken to hospital to be checked over, with the adults having minor injuries.

The school was temporarily locked down following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.

"Two adults have been taken to hospital with minor injuries to be checked over.

"A child is also being checked over in hospital after being assaulted.

"A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody."

