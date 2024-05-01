Vanessa Feltz joins LBC to present new Saturday show, telling listeners to ‘brace yourselves!’

By LBC

Vanessa Feltz’s new show launches Saturday 4th May at 3pm on LBC and Global Player as part of a refreshed weekend schedule

LBC is pleased to announce that journalist Vanessa Feltz is joining the station to host a new Saturday programme, starting Saturday 4th May, as part of a refreshed weekend schedule.

A hugely popular journalist and presenter, Vanessa is joining the UK’s number one commercial news talk brand to front her own Saturday afternoon show, from 3pm to 6pm, offering opinion, analysis and a deep dive on what matters to the British public.

Vanessa said: “After a long and passionate courtship, I’ve finally succumbed to the allure of LBC. Actually, I was powerless to resist. Global’s dynamism is mesmerising and it is THE high-octane station from which to broadcast, in this riveting election year. I can’t wait to join the Global family and get cracking. Brace yourself for May 4th – May the fourth be with you!”

LBC also confirmed former Conservative Party parliamentary candidate and commentator, Ali Miraj, will have two weekend shows following a successful stint guest hosting on LBC. Iain Dale’s popular programme will be extended to five days a week, with Iain presenting an extra show on Friday evenings.

Earlier in the week, LBC announced a brand new flagship Sunday morning politics show for The News Agents co-host Lewis Goodall as the station gears up for a huge year in British politics as the country heads towards a general election.

The refreshed weekend schedule complements the station’s powerhouse of broadcasting talent, which includes Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Andrew Marr, Tom Swarbrick, and Matt Frei.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s Senior Managing Editor, said: “Vanessa is a leading light in broadcasting who is outspoken, incisive and understands what matters to LBC listeners. We’re delighted to have her on board. Ali Miraj has made a huge positive impact on the LBC audience so we’re very pleased he’ll be with us twice over the weekend. As we gear up for an election year, Iain Dale, the man with his finger firmly on the pulse of Westminster, has another show to follow the fast-moving world of politics. Iain will also front our local election coverage. He is a superb broadcaster and key part of LBC’s political powerhouse capabilities, alongside Andrew Marr and Lewis Goodall’s new flagship Sunday morning politics show.”

In addition to listening live, audiences can listen back on demand at any time on Global Player, the official LBC app.

As part of the changes, Sangita Myska is leaving the station at the end of her contract, after nearly two years with the station.

Tom Cheal added: “We’d like to thank Sangita for her fantastic contribution to LBC and we wish her every success in the future.”

LBC is available across the UK on Global Player, DAB digital radio and TV, LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.