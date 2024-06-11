LBC caller who faked doctor’s note to get a company car sparks backlash - but he claims he’s the victim

11 June 2024, 09:48

The caller admitted he had forged a doctor's note
The caller admitted he had forged a doctor's note. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A caller has sparked an angry backlash after ringing in to LBC’s legal hour to ask whether he had been discriminated against over his ADHD, before admitting he forged a doctor’s note to get a company car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The caller, Sam called Daniel Barnett on Saturday night to ask whether he might have a ‘discrimination claim’ against a company for failing to make reasonable adjustments for his ADHD.

He had asked his employer for a list of ‘about 15’ adjustments including a standing desk, and more frequent breaks.

He said his employer had made ‘a couple’ of his requested changes - but he raised a grievance after he was told that only managers can change the music at his place of work.

He said he had been suspended, and admitted that it was because he faked a doctor’s letter. He said he forged a letter saying he had back problems so that he could get an automatic vehicle at his employer's expense.

Read more: Greek police 'had CCTV of Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found'

Read more: Pilot lands plane despite hail storm smashing through windscreen, as passengers start screaming

I'd sack you for that

He also said he had ‘forgotten’ that he was a director of a company and blamed his ADHD.

Talking about the doctor’s letter, Daniel told the caller: “I’d sack you for that.”

Sam replied: “OK? But then I’d still have a discrimination claim or not?”

“Frankly Sam, having worked for four months, I think they’ve got very good grounds to dismiss you.”

Dan said faking a doctor’s letter was ‘100 per cent’ a gross misconduct issue.

“ADHD does not justify faking doctor’s letters.”

“I don’t think a standing desk is a reasonable adjustment for ADHD.”

One listener texted in saying “is this guy for real?”

Another said: “I feel sorry for this guy’s employer.”

The caller said: “… yeah but putting that aside..”

“Apart from that Mrs Lincoln how was your night at the theatre,” was the response.

The caller didn’t get much sympathy from other listeners.

One wrote online: “A list of 15 things involving controlling the music? what complete and utter b****cks. I’m surprised he passed probation and they didn’t get rid whilst they could without any problems.”

Another posted: “Having a disability of any kind doesn't excuse this and feeds the narrative in the press that some with disabilities are on the take. No sympathy for this guy whatsoever.”

A third said: “The sense of entitlement and sheer nerve that some people have is absolutely incredible!”

Some others were at least partially sympathetic.

One wrote: “Obviously fraudulently creating a doctor's note is a dismissable offence but my standing desk is absolutely helpful for my ADHD and has made my work life much better.”

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice has defended comments made by a Reform UK spokesperson after it was revealed a candidate had said the UK would have been "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

‘His dad is on his deathbed’: Richard Tice defends Reform UK spokesperson after candidate’s Hitler comments
Gary Glitter

Gary Glitter ordered to pay more than £500,000 to woman he sexually abused as a child

Victoria Cilliers survived falling 4,000 feet

Inside the world of parachute murder plotter who was jailed for life for trying to kill his wife
New CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of Dr Michael Mosley's life two hours before he died.

Last sighting of Dr Michael Mosley: New CCTV emerges showing health guru two hours before he died ‘of heat exhaustion’
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Tory Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride was put on the spot by an LBC listener from a "Blue Wall" constituency rained down a barrage of complaints about soaring mortgages, the NHS crisis, crumbling schools and roads, and dentist shortages.

'Why would anyone sane vote for the Tories?': Minister put on the spot with barrage of complaints from LBC listener
US President Joe Biden has sparked concerns after he appeared to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebrations at the White House on Monday.

President Joe Biden sparks concerns after he appears to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebration
The comic book content creator had a following of three million subscribers.

YouTube star Ben Potter dead at 40 after 'unfortunate accident'

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi

Greek police 'had CCTV of Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found'
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/06 | Watch again