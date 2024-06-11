Greek police 'had CCTV of Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found'

11 June 2024, 05:20

Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi
Dr Michael Mosley died last week on the Greek island of Symi. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Greek police saw footage of Dr Michael Mosley's final moments four days before his body was discovered, it has emerged.

The TV medic died on the Greek island of Symi, close to the resort of Agia Marina after a two and a half hour walk in 40C heat last Wednesday.

He had been supposed to meet his wife in the town of Symi but took a wrong turn, meaning a journey that should have taken 20 minutes became much longer.

The search went on for around four days until his body was found on Sunday.

But police had footage of Dr Mosley, 67, outside the beach bar close to where he was found, on Wednesday, and didn't spot anything out of the ordinary, Greek media has reported.

Police said it was hard to spot anything because he appeared so small in the footage.

Read more: Inside the search for Dr Michael Mosley on Greek island, as key questions about his death remain unexplained

Read more: New details surrounding disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley emerge as autopsy is carried out

Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare
Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare. Picture: Alamy

Initial findings from Dr Mosley's autopsy show that he sat down for a final rest a short distance from a beach bar near Agia Marina.

Medical officials say the position of the body indicate he may have rested on the wall before lying down in temperatures of up to 40C. The report concluded he may have sat down and tried to raise his legs, but he lost consciousness and died.

CCTV is reportedly in existence showing the 67-year-old walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the marina. At one point in the CCTV, which is in the hands of police, Dr Mosley collapses on the rocks, indicating he was exhausted.

The CCTV is understood to be in the hands of police.

The new findings seemingly go against initial reports that Dr Mosley suffered a heavy fall in the 37C heat.

His exact cause of death has not yet been established due to difficulties caused by the condition of his remains.

Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered
Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered. Picture: Alamy

Dr Mosley's body was discovered four days after he went missing in a rocky area beside Agia Marina, around a 30-minutes walk from the village of Pedi where Dr Mosley was last seen on CCTV.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement.

She said she was "incredibly proud" of their children, who flew out to help with the search.

CCTV footage emerged earlier on Monday which showed Dr Mosley making his way down a rocky slope before falling out of view.

Dr Michael Mosley
Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Footage shows that he was walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the beach of Agia Marina.

The TV doctor's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the island of Symi, with his wife paying tribute to her "funny, kind and brilliant husband".

His disappearance sparked a huge four-day manhunt, and on Sunday he was discovered off the path near some caves, on the way down towards Agia Marina.

He was spotted by the island's mayor, who had accompanied searchers to the area, as they left on a boat to go back to Pedi.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas saw something as he looked back towards the island, and alerted the manager of a beach restaurant, who called police.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, discovered the body around 100 metres from his establishment after it was flagged by the mayor.

