New details surrounding disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley emerge as autopsy is carried out

An autopsy has been carried out on Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

An autopsy carried out on Dr Michael Mosley who was found dead on a Greek island yesterday has shown no signs of criminal activity, according to local media.

Dr Michael Mosley, 67, was confirmed to have died on Sunday after going missing during a holiday with his wife.

He went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday, sparking a major search by emergency services.

Now an autopsy carried out in Rhodes on Monday has revealed that Dr Mosley did not appear to sustain any injuries consistent with criminal activity.

Initial findings from the post-mortem examination reportedly show he died on the day he vanished at around 4pm - just two hours after he had been reported as missing by his wife.

He stopped to rest close to the restaurant where he was found and rested his hands on a nearby terrace before collapsing, Proto Thema reports.

The new findings seemingly go against initial reports that Dr Mosley suffered a heavy fall in the 37C heat.

His exact cause of death has not yet been established due to difficulties caused by the condition of his remains.

Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered. Picture: Alamy

Dr Mosley's body was discovered four days after he went missing in a rocky area beside Agia Marina, around a 30-minutes walk from the village of Pedi where Dr Mosley was last seen on CCTV.

His widow, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband in a statement.

She said she was "incredibly proud" of their children, who flew out to help with the search.

CCTV footage emerged earlier on Monday which showed Dr Mosley making his way down a rocky slope before falling out of view.

Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Footage shows that he was walking at a slow pace through the mountain trying to reach the beach of Agia Marina.

The TV doctor's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the island of Symi, with his wife paying tribute to her "funny, kind and brilliant husband".

His disappearance sparked a huge four-day manhunt, and on Sunday he was discovered off the path near some caves, on the way down towards Agia Marina.

He was spotted by the island's mayor, who had accompanied searchers to the area, as they left on a boat to go back to Pedi.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas saw something as he looked back towards the island, and alerted the manager of a beach restaurant, who called police.

Agia Marina bar manager Ilias Tsavaris, 38, discovered the body around 100 metres from his establishment after it was flagged by the mayor.