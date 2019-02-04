Delaying Brexit Is Code For Stopping Brexit, Jacob Rees-Mogg Says

MPs trying to delay Brexit really just want to stop Britain leaving the EU altogether, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Conservative backbencher and leading Eurosceptic added: “If we can’t get any deal, we have to leave without a deal”.

Under current legislation, Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29th 2019.

Theresa May is currently trying to secure changes from Brussels on the Withdrawal Agreement before MPs vote on it again next week.

Jacob Rees-Mogg took LBC listeners' calls on Monday. Picture: PA/LBC

Critics have raised concerns over the Irish backstop, but the EU warns it not up for renegotiation.

Some MPs are calling for Article 50 to be extended if no agreement is in place before Brexit day.

But, Mr Rees-Mogg told LBC why he does not believe that is a wise idea.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Monday morning he said: “I think delay is a proxy for stopping and that is being proposed by people who never liked Brexit in the first place and are seeking to prevent it taking place.

“So delay is code for stopping and all your listeners should be aware of that.

“If we can't get any deal we have to leave without a deal”.