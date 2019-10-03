Extinction Rebellion Are Diverting Police From Stopping Knife Crime, Warns Sadiq Khan

Mayor Sadiq Khan delivered a stinging rebuke to Extinction Rebellion, saying they are stopping police officers from dealing with other issues around London.

The climate change group used an old fire engine to spray 1,800 litres of fake blood at the Treasury to highlight the government's inactivity.

Around 60 police officers were in attendance at the government building following the incident.

The Mayor of London backed their claim of a Climate Change emergency, but insists the way they are going about it is wrong.

Sadiq Khan was critical of Extinction Rebellion's methods. Picture: Extinction Rebellion / LBC

He said: "My direct message to those involved in Extinction Rebellion is yes, we do face a climate change emergency. Yes, governments - including the Mayors and local government - need to take much bolder action.

"But the way you're going about trying to win over public opinion, the way you're going about trying to persuade people in positions of power to change people's policies I don't think is effective when you commit criminal damage and cause the disruption that you are causing.

"Police officers work incredibly hard. They are working 12-hour shifts.

"People are worried about safety in their community and I'm having to tell the Commissioner you've got to do what you think is best and the Commissioner is diverting police away from neighbourhoods to parts of London to police the protests you are conducting."